 Saturday morning a cappella singing - Albuquerque Journal

Saturday morning a cappella singing

By Journal Staff Report

Think you sound pretty good singing in the shower?

bright spot logoThen you’re qualified to participate in an hour-long a cappella singing session Saturday at Albuquerque’s Hyder Park, 700 Pershing SE, starting at 10 a.m.

The Park Sing program is organized by the nonprofit Quintessence choral group, which has been putting on singing events since 1986, said artistic director Matt Greer.

During the pandemic, when indoor gatherings were discouraged, Quintessence began hosting regular outdoor singing events in area parks. Seeing how much members of the community enjoyed the a cappella outings, Greer said the choral group decided to continue the Park Sing events even though pandemic restrictions were lifted.

There is no cost to participate, although “a hat will be passed around” to collect donations, Greer said. While people can just show up and join in, by signing up online at www.quintessence-abq.com, organizers will know how much printed music to bring along.

Home » Bright Spot » Saturday morning a cappella singing

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Big US energy transmission projects closer to approval
ABQnews Seeker
Developments have the potential to move ... Developments have the potential to move 10,000MW of wind and solar power
2
Saturday morning a cappella singing
ABQnews Seeker
Quintessence choral group organizing event at ... Quintessence choral group organizing event at Hyder Park
3
State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting occurred after a pursuit in ... Shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed the o
4
State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain ... Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain man
5
Bashir sentenced to 3 years in separate case
ABQnews Seeker
He pleaded no contest in December ... He pleaded no contest in December 2019 to shooting at/from a motor vehicle and contributin
6
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Payment of $250 represents the maximum ... Payment of $250 represents the maximum allowable fine
7
Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM
ABQnews Seeker
Case centered on state services for ... Case centered on state services for people with developmental disabilities
8
Lawmakers clash over teaching of race, NM history
ABQnews Seeker
'You should be given the opportunity ... 'You should be given the opportunity to learn about the place you call home,' noted State Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo
9
First defendant sentenced in gruesome death of Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for ... Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for her role in the high-profile slaying