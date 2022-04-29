Saturday morning a cappella singing

Think you sound pretty good singing in the shower?

Then you’re qualified to participate in an hour-long a cappella singing session Saturday at Albuquerque’s Hyder Park, 700 Pershing SE, starting at 10 a.m.

The Park Sing program is organized by the nonprofit Quintessence choral group, which has been putting on singing events since 1986, said artistic director Matt Greer.

During the pandemic, when indoor gatherings were discouraged, Quintessence began hosting regular outdoor singing events in area parks. Seeing how much members of the community enjoyed the a cappella outings, Greer said the choral group decided to continue the Park Sing events even though pandemic restrictions were lifted.

There is no cost to participate, although “a hat will be passed around” to collect donations, Greer said. While people can just show up and join in, by signing up online at www.quintessence-abq.com, organizers will know how much printed music to bring along.