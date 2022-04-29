 Asian shares jump as Chinese leaders pledge help for economy - Albuquerque Journal

Asian shares jump as Chinese leaders pledge help for economy

By Elaine Kurtenbach / Associated Press

Asian stocks advanced Friday after Chinese leaders pledged to step up efforts to support the economy as the country weathers its worst outbreaks of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Oil prices also rose while U.S. futures were mixed.

Chinese state media reported that the ruling Communist Party’s powerful Politburo had pledged to step up efforts to boost growth while also curbing coronavirus outbreaks.

The party’s COVID-zero policies have put pressure on President Xi Jinping and other leaders to counter the blow to the economy from shutdowns aimed at vanquishing COVID-19. Such restrictions are affecting the world’s second-largest economy through disruptions in shipments, manufacturing and other business activity.

“It is very important to do a good job of economic work and to ensure and improve people’s livelihood,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in reporting the meeting.

The report indicated no change in the leaders’ strategy for fighting outbreaks.

But it said the meeting agreed on adjusting policies to keep the economy, which was slowing even before the latest waves of coronavirus infections, “operating in a reasonable range” and to speed up implementation of tax rebates and reductions, ensure enough energy supplies and help industries, small businesses and families severely affected by the pandemic.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 2.4% to 3,047.77 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 3.3% to 20,941.61.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday, the first of several in Japan’s coming “Golden Week.”

In Seoul, the Kospi added 1% to 2,693.26, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 7,407.70.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 83 cents to $106.19 per barrel. It jumped $3.34 to 105.36 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, gained $1.18 to $108.50.

After hours on Thursday, SEC filings showed Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares closed Thursday down slightly at $877.51. They are down 17% so far this year.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street notched their biggest gains in more than six weeks Thursday, as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% to 4,287.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8% to 33,916.39. The Nasdaq picked up 3.1% to 12,871.53.

Smaller company stocks also rallied. The Russell 2000 rose 1.8% to 1,917.94.

This week has been turbulent as investors review a heavy batch of corporate earnings from major tech companies, industrial firms and retailers.

Big Tech and communications companies have been behind much of the oscillations in the broader market as their pricey stock values have more weight.

Apple rose 4.5% in regular trading. It rose another 2.3% in after-hours trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results and increasing its dividend and stock repurchase program.

Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 9.7% after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates. Facebook’s parent company Meta surged 17.6%, the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks, after it beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Encouraging financial reports helped support gains for several other major companies. McDonald’s rose 2.9% following a strong earnings update. Southwest Airlines rose 2.1% after reporting solid revenue and telling investors it expects a profitable year as travel demand returns with the pandemic fading.

Amazon rose 4.7% in regular trading, but slumped 10.5% in after-hours trading after the online retail giant reported its first quarterly loss since 2015. The company reported a decline in sales and huge write-down of its investment in an electric vehicle startup.

Corporate report cards are hitting the market as Wall Street studies how inflation is affecting businesses and consumer spending.

Supply chain issues have been crimping business operations in many industries throughout the recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine has worsened increases for energy and key food commodity prices.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to aggressively hike rates as it steps up its fight against inflation. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago. But the report showed consumers and businesses kept spending, despite rising prices suggesting demand is resilient.

Investors will get another update Friday on spending, a barometer for the economy as everything from food to clothing and gas becomes more expensive, when the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for March.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Asian shares jump as Chinese leaders pledge help for economy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
166 homes gone, high winds feared
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuees mourn losses as they learn ... Evacuees mourn losses as they learn impact of fire
2
First defendant sentenced in gruesome death of Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for ... Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for her role in the high-profile slaying
3
Lawmakers clash over teaching of race, NM history
ABQnews Seeker
'You should be given the opportunity ... 'You should be given the opportunity to learn about the place you call home,' noted State Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo
4
Free child care expanded to some 20,000 more NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copayments for those families making up ... Copayments for those families making up to $111,000 will be waived
5
Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM
ABQnews Seeker
Case centered on state services for ... Case centered on state services for people with developmental disabilities
6
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Payment of $250 represents the maximum ... Payment of $250 represents the maximum allowable fine
7
Bashir sentenced to 3 years in separate case
ABQnews Seeker
He pleaded no contest in December ... He pleaded no contest in December 2019 to shooting at/from a motor vehicle and contributin
8
State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain ... Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain man
9
Big US energy transmission projects closer to approval
ABQnews Seeker
Developments have the potential to move ... Developments have the potential to move 10,000MW of wind and solar power
10
State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting occurred after a pursuit in ... Shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed the o