Legal Notices-Government

The New Mexico Public Defender Department (LOPD) provides legal services to qualified adult and juvenile criminal clients in a professional and skilled manner in accordance with the Sixth Amendment to United States Constitution, Art. II., Section 14 of the New Mexico State Constitution, Gideon v. Wainright, 372 U.S. 335 (1963), the LOPD Performance Standards for Criminal Defense Representation, the NM Rules of Professional Conduct, and the applicable case law. Contract Counsel Legal Services (CCLS) is seeking qualified applicants to represent indigent clients throughout New Mexico, as Contract Counsel. The LOPD, by and through CCLS, will be accepting Proposals for the November 1, 2022 – October 31, 2023 contract period. All interested attorneys must submit a Proposal before June 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. to be considered. For additional information, attorneys are encouraged to search the LOPD website (http://www.lopdnm.us) to download the Request for Proposals, as well as other required documents. Confirmation of receipt of the Request for Proposals must be received by email (ccls_RFP_mail@ccls.lopdnm.us ) no later than midnight (MDT) on May 27, 2022.
Journal: April 29, May 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 2022