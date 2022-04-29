 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-1314-CV-2021-00364

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff,

v.

GERALDINE R. VAN AMBURG; AND THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 11:45am the undersigned Special Master will, at the main entrance of the Valencia County Courthouse, 1835 Hwy 314 SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 126 VISTA DEL SOL DRIVE, BELEN, NEW MEXICO 87002, and is situate in Valencia County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED FOURTEEN (14) IN BLOCK NUMBERED ONE (1) OF VISTA DEL SOL, A SUBDIVISION IN VALENCIA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON SAID PLAT FILED WITH THE VALENCIA COUNTY CLERK ON AUGUST 28, 1984, IN CABINET D, FOLIO 195A.

as the same is shown and designated on the plat thereof, filed in the office of the County Clerk of Valencia County, New Mexico, on August 28, 1984, in Cabinet D, Folio 195A, including anyimprovements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes, (hereinafter the "Property"). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on February 17, 2022, being an action to foreclose
a Mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $145,363.73 and the same bears interest at 1.57% per annum from February 17, 2022 to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, together with any additional costs and attorney’s fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff, its attorneys and the Special Master disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendants upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an in rem order
of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption.

PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING.

Witness my hand this 26th day of April, 2022.

By: /S/ Robert Doyle
Robert Doyle, Special Master
Legal Process Network
P.O. Box 279
Sandia Park, NM 87047
(505) 417-4113

Journal: April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
166 homes gone, high winds feared
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuees mourn losses as they learn ... Evacuees mourn losses as they learn impact of fire
2
First defendant sentenced in gruesome death of Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for ... Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for her role in the high-profile slaying
3
Lawmakers clash over teaching of race, NM history
ABQnews Seeker
'You should be given the opportunity ... 'You should be given the opportunity to learn about the place you call home,' noted State Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo
4
Free child care expanded to some 20,000 more NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copayments for those families making up ... Copayments for those families making up to $111,000 will be waived
5
Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM
ABQnews Seeker
Case centered on state services for ... Case centered on state services for people with developmental disabilities
6
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Payment of $250 represents the maximum ... Payment of $250 represents the maximum allowable fine
7
Bashir sentenced to 3 years in separate case
ABQnews Seeker
He pleaded no contest in December ... He pleaded no contest in December 2019 to shooting at/from a motor vehicle and contributin
8
State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain ... Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain man
9
Big US energy transmission projects closer to approval
ABQnews Seeker
Developments have the potential to move ... Developments have the potential to move 10,000MW of wind and solar power
10
State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting occurred after a pursuit in ... Shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed the o