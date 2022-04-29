Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF VALENCIA

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-1314-CV-2021-00364

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff,

v.

GERALDINE R. VAN AMBURG; AND THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 11:45am the undersigned Special Master will, at the main entrance of the Valencia County Courthouse, 1835 Hwy 314 SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 126 VISTA DEL SOL DRIVE, BELEN, NEW MEXICO 87002, and is situate in Valencia County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED FOURTEEN (14) IN BLOCK NUMBERED ONE (1) OF VISTA DEL SOL, A SUBDIVISION IN VALENCIA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON SAID PLAT FILED WITH THE VALENCIA COUNTY CLERK ON AUGUST 28, 1984, IN CABINET D, FOLIO 195A.

as the same is shown and designated on the plat thereof, filed in the office of the County Clerk of Valencia County, New Mexico, on August 28, 1984, in Cabinet D, Folio 195A, including anyimprovements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes, (hereinafter the "Property"). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on February 17, 2022, being an action to foreclose

a Mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $145,363.73 and the same bears interest at 1.57% per annum from February 17, 2022 to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, together with any additional costs and attorney’s fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff, its attorneys and the Special Master disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendants upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an in rem order

of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption.

PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING.

Witness my hand this 26th day of April, 2022.

By: /S/ Robert Doyle

Robert Doyle, Special Master

Legal Process Network

P.O. Box 279

Sandia Park, NM 87047

(505) 417-4113

Journal: April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2022