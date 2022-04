Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY SHALL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON THE 19TH DAY OF MAY 2022 AT 1:00 PM, AT GLOBAL STORAGE 12000 CANDELARIA RD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87112 IN SATISFACTION OF LIEN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE ACT.

UNIT #M264: Paloma Valverde, 1701 Algodones St NE Apt D, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Contents: Boxes, Vaccuum, Air Conditioner, Furniture, Misc.

UNIT #M319: Harvest Cooper and Sandra Franklin, 2401 Punta De Vista Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Contents: Dresser, Vacuum, Dolly, Office Chair, Box.

UNIT #M322: Tina Hunter, 12333 Mountain Rd NE Apt G, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Contents: Shelves, Boxes, Furniture, File Cabinet, Tools.

UNIT #M554: Jessica Marrs, 810 Eubank Blvd NE Apt 247, Albuquerque, NM 87123

Contents: Motorcycle Parts, Tools, Tubs, Boxes.

Journal: April 29, May 6, 2022