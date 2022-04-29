Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY SHALL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON THE 19th DAY OF MAY 2022 AT 11:00 AM AT GLOBAL STORAGE 1501 UNIVERSITY BLVD. NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102, IN SATISFACTION OF LIEN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE ACT.

UNIT# 114: Debra Johns, PO Box 65566, Albuquerque, NM 87193

Contents: Books, Totes, Boxes, Electric Keyboard, Misc.

UNIT# 151: Debra Johns, PO Box 65566, Albuquerque, NM 87193

Contents: Pottery Totes, Clothes, End Table, Baby Car Seat.

UNIT# 193: Laura Chirstilaw, 118 Shady Oak Circle, Tijeras NM 87059

Contents: Dryer, Bedframe, Dressers, Boxes, Plastic Tubs.

UNIT# 216: Tyler Booher, 8810 Northeasein, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Contents: Totes, Flat Screen Tv, Luggage, Tools, Clothes.

UNIT# 217: Matthew T Allen, 1340 San Mateo Blvd SE #5, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Contents: Army Foot Locker, Plastic Tubs, Boxes, Bowls, Dresser.

UNIT# 251: Gabriel Elias Espinosa, 4515 9th NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Contents: Speakers, Cassette Tapes, Bags, File Cabinet, Cane.

Journal: April 29, May 6, 2022