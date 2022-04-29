Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY SHALL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON THE 17TH DAY OF MAY 2022 AT 11:00 AM, AT GLOBAL STORAGE 7701 BRIDGE BLVD. SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121, IN SATISFACTION OF LIEN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE ACT.

UNIT #B037: Renee Gallegos 1151 82nd Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: Boxes, plastic totes, exercise machine, wheelchair, Misc.

UNIT #B077: Althea McAneney, 1907 Isletas SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105

Contents: Table, Luggage, Couch, Nightstand, Bed Frame.

UNIT #B079: Chasity A Marquez, 7412 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121

Contents: Grill, Flat Screen TV, Boxes, Cooler, Air Conditioner.

UNIT #B088: Chasity A Marquez, 7412 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121

Contents: 4 Bikes, Boxes, Rug, Tub, Shelf.

UNIT #B100, Renee Gallegos, 1151 82nd Street SW, Albuquerque NM 87121

Contents: Boxes, clothes, stuffed animal, toilet seat, personal pictures.

UNIT #B146: Andrew Lucero, 7423 Via Cometa SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: Shelves, BBQ Grill, Speakers, Luggage, Fishing Rod.

UNIT #B151: Irma Villarreal, 6412 Trujillo Rd SW, Albuquerque NM, 87121

Contents: Bedroom Furniture, Flat Screen Tv, Chairs, Boxes, Misc.

UNIT #B155; Carlos Gurule, 4612 Spring Valley Cir SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Contents: Refrigerators, Air Compressor, Toolbox, Dinning set, Misc.

UNIT #B165: Tammy Morris, 5777 #B Niese Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: Closet Doors, Roll of Insulation, Bags of Clothes, Boxes, Misc.

UNIT #C190: Renee M Gallegos, 1151 82nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121

Contents: Trunks, Boxes, Furniture, Bed Frame, Misc.

UNIT #C256: Alfredo Ramirez, 1414 Del Monte Trl SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121

Contents: Bedroom Set, Playhouse, Boxes, Heater, Misc.

UNIT #D273: Anita Baca, 9001 Shone Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: Couch, Boxes, Table, Chain, Fishing Rod.

UNIT #D285: Stephanie Lopez, 2764 Sundance Kid Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121

Contents: TV Stands, Lamp, Fish Tank, Boxes, Misc.

UNIT #D301: Justin Sanders, 3740 E La Salle St Apt 5205, Colorado Springs, CO, 80909

Contents: Treadmill, Dirt Bike, RZR, Saddle, Golf Club.

UNIT #E323: Daniel Serrano, 3305 Ronda De Lechusas NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120

Contents: Furniture, Shelves, Boxes, Coolers, Dolly.

UNIT #F374: Ronald James Carpio, 1647 Menaul Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Contents: Rugs, Microwave Oven, Nightstand, Vacuum, Heater.

UNIT #F435: Juan Carlos Lopez Alvarez, 3107 W Meadow Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: File Cabinet, Bench Seats.

UNIT #F456: Marty Padilla, 755 Nicklaus Drive SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121

Contents: Luggage, TV Stand, Plastic tubs, Boxes, Cooler.

UNIT #F479: Theresa Romero Griego, 3075 San Ygnacio Rd SW Unit A, Albuquerque, NM, 87105

Contents: Shop Vac, Table, Chairs, Dryer, Boxes.

UNIT #F485: Jesus Trujillo, 9820 Shiraz Rd, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: Tires, Toolbox, Leather Couches, Tools, Speakers.

UNIT #G534; David Herrera, 3208 Rio Bonito Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: Air Compressor, Toolboxes, Bikes, Golf Club, and Ladder.

UNIT #G621: April Wilsey, 624 Via Canale, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Contents: Furniture, Halloween Decorations, Plastic Tubs, Boxes, Misc.

