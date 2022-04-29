 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY SHALL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON THE 17TH DAY OF MAY 2022 AT 11:00 AM, AT GLOBAL STORAGE 7701 BRIDGE BLVD. SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121, IN SATISFACTION OF LIEN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE ACT.

UNIT #B037: Renee Gallegos 1151 82nd Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: Boxes, plastic totes, exercise machine, wheelchair, Misc.

UNIT #B077: Althea McAneney, 1907 Isletas SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105
Contents: Table, Luggage, Couch, Nightstand, Bed Frame.

UNIT #B079: Chasity A Marquez, 7412 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121
Contents: Grill, Flat Screen TV, Boxes, Cooler, Air Conditioner.

UNIT #B088: Chasity A Marquez, 7412 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121
Contents: 4 Bikes, Boxes, Rug, Tub, Shelf.

UNIT #B100, Renee Gallegos, 1151 82nd Street SW, Albuquerque NM 87121
Contents: Boxes, clothes, stuffed animal, toilet seat, personal pictures.
UNIT #B146: Andrew Lucero, 7423 Via Cometa SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: Shelves, BBQ Grill, Speakers, Luggage, Fishing Rod.

UNIT #B151: Irma Villarreal, 6412 Trujillo Rd SW, Albuquerque NM, 87121
Contents: Bedroom Furniture, Flat Screen Tv, Chairs, Boxes, Misc.

UNIT #B155; Carlos Gurule, 4612 Spring Valley Cir SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Contents: Refrigerators, Air Compressor, Toolbox, Dinning set, Misc.

UNIT #B165: Tammy Morris, 5777 #B Niese Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: Closet Doors, Roll of Insulation, Bags of Clothes, Boxes, Misc.

UNIT #C190: Renee M Gallegos, 1151 82nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121
Contents: Trunks, Boxes, Furniture, Bed Frame, Misc.

UNIT #C256: Alfredo Ramirez, 1414 Del Monte Trl SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121
Contents: Bedroom Set, Playhouse, Boxes, Heater, Misc.

UNIT #D273: Anita Baca, 9001 Shone Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: Couch, Boxes, Table, Chain, Fishing Rod.

UNIT #D285: Stephanie Lopez, 2764 Sundance Kid Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121
Contents: TV Stands, Lamp, Fish Tank, Boxes, Misc.

UNIT #D301: Justin Sanders, 3740 E La Salle St Apt 5205, Colorado Springs, CO, 80909
Contents: Treadmill, Dirt Bike, RZR, Saddle, Golf Club.

UNIT #E323: Daniel Serrano, 3305 Ronda De Lechusas NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Contents: Furniture, Shelves, Boxes, Coolers, Dolly.

UNIT #F374: Ronald James Carpio, 1647 Menaul Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
Contents: Rugs, Microwave Oven, Nightstand, Vacuum, Heater.

UNIT #F435: Juan Carlos Lopez Alvarez, 3107 W Meadow Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: File Cabinet, Bench Seats.

UNIT #F456: Marty Padilla, 755 Nicklaus Drive SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121
Contents: Luggage, TV Stand, Plastic tubs, Boxes, Cooler.

UNIT #F479: Theresa Romero Griego, 3075 San Ygnacio Rd SW Unit A, Albuquerque, NM, 87105
Contents: Shop Vac, Table, Chairs, Dryer, Boxes.

UNIT #F485: Jesus Trujillo, 9820 Shiraz Rd, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: Tires, Toolbox, Leather Couches, Tools, Speakers.

UNIT #G534; David Herrera, 3208 Rio Bonito Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: Air Compressor, Toolboxes, Bikes, Golf Club, and Ladder.

UNIT #G621: April Wilsey, 624 Via Canale, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Contents: Furniture, Halloween Decorations, Plastic Tubs, Boxes, Misc.

Journal: April 29, May 6, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
166 homes gone, high winds feared
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuees mourn losses as they learn ... Evacuees mourn losses as they learn impact of fire
2
First defendant sentenced in gruesome death of Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for ... Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for her role in the high-profile slaying
3
Lawmakers clash over teaching of race, NM history
ABQnews Seeker
'You should be given the opportunity ... 'You should be given the opportunity to learn about the place you call home,' noted State Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo
4
Free child care expanded to some 20,000 more NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copayments for those families making up ... Copayments for those families making up to $111,000 will be waived
5
Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM
ABQnews Seeker
Case centered on state services for ... Case centered on state services for people with developmental disabilities
6
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Payment of $250 represents the maximum ... Payment of $250 represents the maximum allowable fine
7
Bashir sentenced to 3 years in separate case
ABQnews Seeker
He pleaded no contest in December ... He pleaded no contest in December 2019 to shooting at/from a motor vehicle and contributin
8
State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain ... Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain man
9
Big US energy transmission projects closer to approval
ABQnews Seeker
Developments have the potential to move ... Developments have the potential to move 10,000MW of wind and solar power
10
State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting occurred after a pursuit in ... Shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed the o