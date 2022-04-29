Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY SHALL BE SOLD TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON THE 18th DAY OF MAY, 2022 AT 11:00 AM, AT GLOBAL STORAGE 3501 COORS BLVD. NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 IN SATISFACTION OF LIEN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE ACT.

UNIT # 140: Theron Sheppard, P.O. Box 1881, Albuquerque, NM 87313

Contents: Dolly. Tools/Ladder, Furniture, Boxes, Speakers.

UNIT # 324: Michael Hernandez, 1420 Williams St, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Contents: Floor Lamp, Furniture, Boxes, Luggage, Plastic Tubs.

UNIT #402: Kerri Herlihy, 403 San Felipe Dr, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Contents: Dryer, Ladder, Boxes, Household Items, Misc.

UNIT #518: Susan Herlihy, 5324 Ridgerock Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Contents: Antique Baby Rocking Chair, Hutch, Wicker Chair, Wooden End Table(S)/Coffee Table/Bench, Misc.

UNIT # 571: Rachel Lopez, 1312 Pennsylvania St NE Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Contents: Plastic Tubs. Nightmare Before Christmas Items, Boxes/Plastic Tubs, Recliner, Misc.

Journal: April 29, May 6, 2022