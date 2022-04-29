 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY SHALL BE SOLD TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON THE 18th DAY OF MAY, 2022 AT 11:00 AM, AT GLOBAL STORAGE 3501 COORS BLVD. NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 IN SATISFACTION OF LIEN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE ACT.

UNIT # 140: Theron Sheppard, P.O. Box 1881, Albuquerque, NM 87313
Contents: Dolly. Tools/Ladder, Furniture, Boxes, Speakers.

UNIT # 324: Michael Hernandez, 1420 Williams St, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Contents: Floor Lamp, Furniture, Boxes, Luggage, Plastic Tubs.

UNIT #402: Kerri Herlihy, 403 San Felipe Dr, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Contents: Dryer, Ladder, Boxes, Household Items, Misc.

UNIT #518: Susan Herlihy, 5324 Ridgerock Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Contents: Antique Baby Rocking Chair, Hutch, Wicker Chair, Wooden End Table(S)/Coffee Table/Bench, Misc.

UNIT # 571: Rachel Lopez, 1312 Pennsylvania St NE Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Contents: Plastic Tubs. Nightmare Before Christmas Items, Boxes/Plastic Tubs, Recliner, Misc.

Journal: April 29, May 6, 2022

