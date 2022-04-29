Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

Case No.: D-202-CV-2014-00128

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN

2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEO A. BRANNAN, SR.; CATHERINE ROSE

BRANNAN, AND UNKNOWN

HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF FRANK JESSE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 2, 2022, at the hour of 10 a.m., the undersigned Special Master, or his designee, will, at the front entrance of the Bernalillo County Courthouse, at 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendants, in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 763 57th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 and is more particularly described as follows:

Lot numbered Fourteen (14) of the H. C. GONZALES’ SUBDIVISION of Tracts No. 156, 157 and 158 (Airport Unit) in the Town of Atrisco Grant in School District No. 28, as the same is shown and designated on the plat of said subdivision, filed in the Office of the County Clerk of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on July 16, 1947, in Map Book D, Folio 44.

Including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes (hereinafter, the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be held pursuant to the Summary Judgment, Decree of Foreclosure and Order for Foreclosure Sale filed on April 13, 2022 rendered by the Court in Case No. D-202-CV-2014-00128 (“Judgment”), being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Pursuant to the Judgment Plaintiff’s Judgment is in the amount of $ 272,462.41 plus additional amounts as set forth therein. The Court reserves entry of final judgment against Defendants for the amount due after foreclosure sale, including interest, costs, and fees as may be assessed by the Court. Plaintiff, including Plaintiff’s successors, assigns and/or authorized agents, has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to the Judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing to the Special Master prior to the sale. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of the Judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of the sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, second to Plaintiff or any authorized agent, assignee or successor of Plaintiff. Additional surplus monies, if any, are to be distributed in accordance with further order from this Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the

highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the Judgment described herein, together with any additional costs and attorneys’ fees,

including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court. The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendants upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an in rem order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 25th day of April, 2022.

/s/ David Washburn

David Washburn, Special Master

PO Box 91988

Albuquerque, NM 87199

Telephone: (505) 433-4576

Journal: April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2022