Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. CV2022-02138



IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF Bernabe Martinez FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF Maximus Grayson Martinez

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernabe Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he seeks to change his name from Maximus Grayson Martinez to Maximus Grayson Killion-Martinez. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 1st day of June 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing will be held telephonically at 1-800-747-5150, Access Code 1461025.

Respectfully Submitted,

/s/ Bernabe Martinez

CLERK OF THE COURT

By: Andrea I. Gutierrez

Deputy Court Clerk

Journal: April 29, May 6, 2022