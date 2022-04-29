Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2018- RPL3 TRUST, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-202-CV-2021-05036 PAUL NORERO; ANNA MARIE NORERO, Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, commonly known as 1321 15TH STREET NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87104, and more particularly described as follows: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND SITUATE WITHIN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AND BEING IDENTIFIED AS TRACT 11-A-1-A-2-B, ON THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE CONSERVANCY DISTRICT MAP NO. 38, AND BEING MORE PARTICLARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, BEING A POINT ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FIFTEENTH STREET N.W. AND BEING COMMON WITH THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 10 OF ARIAS ACRES, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF ARIAS ACRES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON JANUARY 21, 1947, IN MAP BOOK B1, FOLIO 124 FROM WHENCE THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF TRACT "B-2" OF A REPLAT OF TRACT "B", DIVISION OF THE LANDS OF FREEWAY-OLD TOWN, LIMITED, WITHIN THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON MARCH 26, 1976, IN MAP BOOK C11, FOLIO 38, BEARS N. 40 DEG. 22′ 49" W., 362.76 FEET, AND RUNNING THENCE S. 00 DEG. 31′ 04" E., 55.00 FEET ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FIFTEETH STREET N.W. TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, BEING A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF AN ENTRANCE; THENCE N. 86 DEG. 32′ 39" W., 89.43 FEET ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE AND ENTRANCE TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF TRACT 11-A-1-A-2-A ON THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE CONSERVANCY DISTRICT MAP NO. 38; THENCE N. 03 DEG. 34′ 35" E., 55 FEET ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE OF TRACT 11-A-1-A-2-A TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, BEING A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 10 OF ARIAS ACRES; THENCE S. 86 DEG. 27′ 20" E., 85.60 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT 10 ARIAS ACRES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Including any mobile home, and any and all improvements, fixtures, and attachments. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 9:00 AM on July 1, 2022, front entrance of the Second Judicial District Courthouse, City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on April 15, 2022, in the total amount of $116,229.12, with interest at the rate of 3.2500% per annum from February 28, 2022 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee of CSMC 2018- RPL3 Trust, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Margaret Lake 201 Eubank NE Suite #A1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 2 NM-19-855484-JUD IDSPub #0178168 4/29/2022 5/6/2022 5/13/2022 5/20/2022

Journal: April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2022