Saddle up: ‘Art of a Cowboy’ documentary showing at 3 NM theaters

Steve Boaldin lives the cowboy life.

His days are full of back-breaking physical work.

Boaldin is also an artist and he’s found a way to weave the two together in a way that helps him bring awareness to the importance of cowboy culture.

Heis the focus of the documentary, “Art of a Cowboy,” which is screening at Mitchell Theaters in Taos, Los Lunas and Española beginning Friday, April 29 through Thursday, May 5.

The documentary is done by El Paso-based filmmaker Chris Hanna.

“We started the TV series about six years ago,” Boaldin says. “It started as an idea of going out to ranches across the country. I was doing the research and it all evolved from there.”

Boaldin and Hanna shot 11, 30-minute episodes that aired on the local PBS station.

“Chris has done an amazing job at editing my life story,” Boaldin says. “It turned out to be something that captures the passion for the ranch life. It has also served as a passion for my art.”

A true old-school cowboy, Boaldin combines his passion for working cattle, rodeoing and breaking horses with his other passion – art.

Raised on a farm and ranch in southwest Kansas, the cowboy way of life is nothing new to Boaldin whose background gives him the ability to work with cowboys while capturing their world with photos and drawings.

He then takes his drawings and photos in his studio to create cowboy-themed fine art including oil paintings.

Hanna wanted to incorporate more of Boaldin’s upbringing.

Pre-production began in October 2020, with filming starting in April 2021.

The documentary has already been shown at various Alamo Drafhouses in Texas and Mitchell Theaters is showing it at seven of their theaters in six states.

Hanna, Boaldin and sound designer Nina Hedberg will be in attendance to show some of Boaldin’s art and take questions from the audience after the screening in New Mexico on:

· 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Storyteller 7 Cinema in Taos.

· 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Starlight 8 Cinema in Los Lunas.

· 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Dreamcatcher 10 Cinema in Española.

For times and to purchase tickets, go to mitchelltheaters.com.

The three New Mexico Q&A events is a return to New Mexico for Hanna.

“I went to school in New Mexico and got my BFA in film,” Hanna says. “I spent six years of my life there and I have worked a lot in New Mexico. It’s special to come back with this film because I hope it makes an impact in the community.”

Boaldin says the Q&A sessions during the screenings are special because it gives him an opportunity to expand on his story.

“I want to stand up for the American rancher,” Boaldin says. “I want them to see an honest story about themselves. This platform gives us so much more reach to make a statement on how important cowboy culture is in the country.”

Hanna says American ranching is not only important but it’s the foundation that the country was built on.

“Through they years, more and more ranchers haven’t been able to keep it going,” Hanna says. “The film is a way to bring awareness.”