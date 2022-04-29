Fire forces Gallinas River corridor evacuations

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office issued urgent evacuation orders for residents in the Gallinas River corridor Friday afternoon as the southern edge of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire spread rapidly.

An alert from the National Weather Service and local law enforcement warned that the “dangerous and life-threatening fire situation” could put the head of the fire near the junction of Highway 65 and Forest Road 263 by 5 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Big Pine, Porvenir Canyon, Canovas Canyon, El Porvenir, Gallinas, Lower Canyon Road and Trout Springs.

The fire could spread to Gallinas this evening.