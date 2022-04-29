 Fire forces Gallinas River corridor evacuations - Albuquerque Journal

Fire forces Gallinas River corridor evacuations

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office issued urgent evacuation orders for residents in the Gallinas River corridor Friday afternoon as the southern edge of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire spread rapidly.

An alert from the National Weather Service and local law enforcement warned that the “dangerous and life-threatening fire situation” could put the head of the fire near the junction of Highway 65 and Forest Road 263 by 5 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Big Pine, Porvenir Canyon, Canovas Canyon, El Porvenir, Gallinas, Lower Canyon Road and Trout Springs.

The fire could spread to Gallinas this evening.

