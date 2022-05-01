 Let's teach the facts without using some racist political lens - Albuquerque Journal

Let’s teach the facts without using some racist political lens

By Rep. Rod Montoya / minority whip, farmington republican

Slavery, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears and internment camps – all of this is part of American history. Intersectionality, institutional racism and inequity – these are all components of Critical Race Theory.

Rod Montoya

History is a presentation of facts about the past – the good, the bad and the ugly. CRT, on the other hand, is a political viewpoint that organizes individuals into two different groups – those who are oppressed and those who are oppressors. I am not sure if the Journal and the New Mexican are missing this point intentionally, or if they are simply unaware that the teaching of Critical Race Theory causes racial division, resentment and anger.

I realize COVID-19 has consumed so much of our attention over the past several years, but I’m sure everyone can recall the awful riots that took place across the nation in 2019 and 2020. Is that what we want for New Mexico?

Teaching all facets of history is appropriate, but indoctrinating children with the false premise that past American sins determine the individual outcomes of those who are alive today, based simply on their skin color, is toxic and divisive. More than that – it’s a big, fat lie.

I believe in teaching students about the historical injustices Americans have inflicted. Teaching unaltered historical facts will help keep us from repeating injustices of the past. What I’m opposed to is teaching the false historical narrative that America’s system is racist at its core.

I remember something about America going to war with itself to eradicate slavery and millions of white Americans laying down their lives to give freedom to enslaved African Americans. No other country in world history fought a Civil War quite like this. However, CRT pushes the narrative that America is more racist than ever by moving the goalposts. We’ve done away with the attainable pursuit of equality for the unattainable utopia of equity.

We’ve also done away with the “I Have a Dream” speech, where Dr. Martin Luther King was looking forward to the day when his four small children would be judged by “the content of their character” rather than by the color of their skin, and we have traded it for the CRT agenda where everyone must be judged by the color of their skin, regardless of their character.

I don’t believe our country is systemically racist, but, even where racism and racists do exist in America, you can still achieve success, regardless of other people hoping for your failure. This is what my father and mother taught me, and it’s what I have taught my children. Now, my children should be allowed to teach this to my grandchildren without the Public Education Department’s interference.

PED’s new standards require school curriculum to include the following: “Analyze the patterns of colonization, exploration, destruction, and creation that came with the occupation of the Americas by Spaniards,” and “Demonstrate an understanding of how inequity throughout U.S. History and its connection to conflict that arises today.”

For years, we’ve been told Hispanics are helpless victims who are too dumb to get a driver’s license, but, suddenly, Hispanics are now guilty of oppression because of what the Conquistadors did 400 years ago.

In reality, being labeled as either an oppressor or a victim depends entirely on the false premise of, when your skin color is too dark, you don’t have any self-determination or personal agency.

I abhor the thought of my grandchildren believing they are either victims or oppressors. As a Hispanic who is married to a Native American, I won’t allow this false narrative to go unchallenged.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Let’s teach the facts without using some racist political lens

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Gathering of all my friends'
ABQnews Seeker
Dancers, drummers not the only ones ... Dancers, drummers not the only ones who gravitate to the annual Gathering of Nations
2
Study looks at needs for the young and homeless
ABQnews Seeker
'It's going to require a unified ... 'It's going to require a unified approach,' one expert says
3
Protections sought for Western bird linked to piñon forests
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife activists say bird plays integral ... Wildlife activists say bird plays integral role in the high desert ecosystem
4
'A moral obligation' to help
ABQnews Seeker
Ukrainian native dodges war, but returns ... Ukrainian native dodges war, but returns to the region to rescue a teen
5
Before the UFO, Roswell was part of the story ...
Arts
It was businessman Van C. Smith ... It was businessman Van C. Smith and his partner Aaron Wilburn who in 1869 helped stack the adobe bricks that would become the city's ...
6
PBS special looks at the why and how of ...
Arts
The hour-long special 'The Longest Season: ... The hour-long special 'The Longest Season: An Our Land Wildfire Special' will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, on New Mexico PBS.
7
PBS documentary looks at the 1928 St. Francis Dam ...
Arts
The American Experience documentary, 'Flood in ... The American Experience documentary, 'Flood in the Desert,' premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
8
West End Productions coming down with a case of ...
Arts
West End Productions will open their ... West End Productions will open their version of the show on Thursday, May 5, at the North Fourth Art Center. It runs through May ...
9
Tree of heaven a remarkably resilient plant
Arts
A tree of heaven spreads quickly ... A tree of heaven spreads quickly by suckers, as well as self-sowing lots of wind-borne seeds soon after flowering