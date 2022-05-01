Create independent panels of citizens, not legislators, to draw district lines

Last year, the New Mexico Legislature created hope that district maps drawn by an independent panel of citizens would give New Mexico residents the opportunity to elect candidates of their choosing. Although the committee would not have the final vote in approving districts – that would still belong to legislators – its creation meant that the first draft of maps would be drawn by people with no direct political stake in the process and whose mandate required hearing public testimony and drawing districts based on nonpartisan criteria. Unfortunately, the Legislature ignored the committee’s work and continued its tradition of creating partisan districts that favor incumbents, allowing politicians to choose their constituents instead of empowering the people to choose their representatives. When Native American leaders had to fight loudly for last-minute changes to stop their communities from being sliced and diced, legislators openly admitted their primary focus was protecting incumbents from having to run against each other.

As a member of California’s Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC), I would like to propose a different approach. When politicians last led California’s redistricting process following the 2000 census, my congressional district weaved its way across four counties and combined Central Valley farming communities with wealthy neighborhoods near San Francisco with whom they had little in common. The entire purpose was to protect incumbents from both parties without regard to fair representation for our communities. I am a lifelong Republican. Even though my district was designed to protect a Republican incumbent, the thought of politicians designing districts to ensure they get reelected in perpetuity is contrary what I believe democracy should be – politicians representing the interests of their constituents and being voted out if they don’t.

The frustration that followed that redistricting cycle led California voters to approve ballot initiatives in 2008 and 2010 that required an unbiased, citizen-led redrawing of our voting maps. The CRC, which the initiatives created, consists of 14 ordinary citizens: Five from the state’s largest political party, five from the second-largest party and four who registered with neither of those two parties. Strict conflict-of-interest and transparency requirements ensure political insiders have no say in the process.

Shortly before the new year, the CRC unanimously approved electoral maps that will serve Californians for the next decade. It took hard work, nonpartisan redistricting criteria, open and accessible meetings, and a shared commitment to fair and equitable maps. What we accomplished in California can happen in New Mexico. It is too late for this redistricting cycle, but it’s not too late for your Legislature to create a truly independent commission for the following decade.

New Mexico and California are very different states, but both are part of the American democratic experiment. May both states continue to seek ways to form a more perfect union including an independent body using nonpartisan criteria and an open process with robust public participation. Only that will allow you – the people of New Mexico – and not self-interested politicians, to control your own representative democracy.

Neal Fornaciari worked as a researcher and manager at Sandia Laboratories in Livermore, California, for 27 years before his retirement in 2017. He is a member of the state’s 14-member Citizens Redistricting Commission. He can be reached at nktforna@gmail.com.