Officials evacuated a middle school in Clovis Friday afternoon as firefighters battle structure fires nearby.

Kelsey Knight, with the Clovis City Manager’s Office, said Gattis Middle School is being evacuated to Legacy Church “as a precautionary measure.”

She said firefighters are trying to douse multiple structure fires west of Clovis, near Llano Estacado Boulevard.

Knight gave no other details and a call to the city’s emergency management department went unanswered.