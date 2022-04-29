 Texas trucker charged in fatal crash on East Central - Albuquerque Journal

Texas trucker charged in fatal crash on East Central

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police arrested a Texas trucker who allegedly drove off after he fatally struck a man Thursday afternoon on East Central.

John Gwinn (MDC)

John Gwinn, 55, is charged with vehicular homicide, methamphetamine possession and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

An officer determined Gwinn was impaired at the time of the crash and found a bag of meth in his pocket, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

“He is going to have to get a public defender because he doesn’t have a nickel to his name,” his mother Doris Doty told the Journal.

Police responded around 1 p.m. to the crash at Tramway and Central and found the pedestrian — who wasn’t identified by police — fatally injured. Witnesses said the driver of a semitractor-trailer hit the man, pulled into a gas station, looked over the damage to the truck and drove away.

Officers pulled over the truck near Wyoming and Central and took the driver, Gwinn, into custody for questioning, according to court records. Police found Gwinn had just picked up a woman in the area but she “had no part in the collision.”

Police said Gwinn “appeared drowsy” as he was mumbling and difficult to understand. He told police he didn’t know he hit anything and had just come from a truck stop.

Officers found methamphetamine in his pocket and determined after a sobriety tests that he was impaired by a “central nervous system stimulant” and unable to drive safely, according to court records. Police said Gwinn had a green light when he struck the man who had been crossing the street.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Texas trucker charged in fatal crash on East Central

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Texas trucker charged in fatal crash on East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police arrested a Texas trucker ... Albuquerque police arrested a Texas trucker who allegedly drove off after he fatally struck a man Thursday afternoon on East Central. John Gwinn, 55, ...
2
Fire forces Gallinas River corridor evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office ... The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office issued urgent evacuation orders for residents in the Gallinas River corridor Friday afternoon as the southern edge of ...
3
Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine was ... A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets, in the first known ...
4
Crews battling multiple structure fires in Clovis
ABQnews Seeker
Officials evacuated a middle school in ... Officials evacuated a middle school in Clovis Friday afternoon as firefighters battle structure fires nearby. Kelsey Knight, with the Clovis City Manager's Office, said ...
5
Five ‘near-term’ realities that will affect the workplace
ABQnews Seeker
John Bell talks about five 'near-term' ... John Bell talks about five 'near-term' realities that will affect the workplace
6
Saddle up: 'Art of a Cowboy' documentary showing at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Steve Boaldin lives the cowboy life. ... Steve Boaldin lives the cowboy life. His days are full of back-breaking physical work. Boaldin is also an artist and he's found a way ...
7
It's about time: Rules speed up Isotopes games, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trying to shave time off long ... Trying to shave time off long games, MLB is trying out new pace of play rules in the minors, and it's working at Isotopes ...
8
Big US energy transmission projects closer to approval
ABQnews Seeker
Developments have the potential to move ... Developments have the potential to move 10,000MW of wind and solar power
9
Saturday morning a cappella singing
ABQnews Seeker
Quintessence choral group organizing event at ... Quintessence choral group organizing event at Hyder Park