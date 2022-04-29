Texas trucker charged in fatal crash on East Central

Albuquerque police arrested a Texas trucker who allegedly drove off after he fatally struck a man Thursday afternoon on East Central.

John Gwinn, 55, is charged with vehicular homicide, methamphetamine possession and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

An officer determined Gwinn was impaired at the time of the crash and found a bag of meth in his pocket, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

“He is going to have to get a public defender because he doesn’t have a nickel to his name,” his mother Doris Doty told the Journal.

Police responded around 1 p.m. to the crash at Tramway and Central and found the pedestrian — who wasn’t identified by police — fatally injured. Witnesses said the driver of a semitractor-trailer hit the man, pulled into a gas station, looked over the damage to the truck and drove away.

Officers pulled over the truck near Wyoming and Central and took the driver, Gwinn, into custody for questioning, according to court records. Police found Gwinn had just picked up a woman in the area but she “had no part in the collision.”

Police said Gwinn “appeared drowsy” as he was mumbling and difficult to understand. He told police he didn’t know he hit anything and had just come from a truck stop.

Officers found methamphetamine in his pocket and determined after a sobriety tests that he was impaired by a “central nervous system stimulant” and unable to drive safely, according to court records. Police said Gwinn had a green light when he struck the man who had been crossing the street.