Hit-and-run crash closes Coors at Sequoia

A person is in critical condition after being struck by a driver who fled the scene Friday afternoon on the West Side.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded around 3 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash at Coors and Sequoia NW. He said witnesses told police the driver was going “very fast” when he hit the person and drove off.

“The pedestrian was critically injured and has been transported to the hospital,” Gallegos said. “Traffic is being shut down… Drivers are urged to avoid the area.”