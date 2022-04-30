APS budget caught in the middle, officials say

APS Headquarters. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Officials at Albuquerque Public Schools say they’re caught between a rock and a hard place as they try to come up with a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Despite waning student enrollment and achievement, APS’ spending and physical infrastructure has increased, a recent Legislative Finance Committee evaluation found. Evaluators said the district, the largest in the state, must right-size.

But APS is actually ill-equipped to provide state-mandated raises to its employees while also addressing the concerns raised by legislative analysts, district officials said during a budget planning update hours after the LFC meeting.

“Sadly, we are in a position where we’re having to right-size our budget … I’m still so confused as to why … the budget went up, and yet we’re still in a deficit,” said board member Courtney Jackson. “They have — for lack of a better term — demanded these salary increases, but then didn’t fund them,” she added about the state legislature.

For teachers and some other licensed staff set to get a minimum salary increase based on what tier they’re at, the district is expecting around $17.9 million in state funds. But it needs around $27.6 million, meaning it’ll be missing around $9.7 million, according to the presentation. Those increases average around $10,000 per tier.

Lawmakers also set a $15 an hour minimum wage for school employees and provided money to districts for those raises, but APS officials say they will have to come up with just under $1.8 million beyond what the state is providing to cover those raises.

The 7% raises for all public education staff was one area APS had been adequately funded by the state, according to the presentation. The district is expecting over $41 million for those raises, nearly $1.6 million more that the district needs to cover them.

“We’re actually to the good there for $1.5 million. Where they missed it, mostly, is on the minimum wage increases, and the tier increases,” said Chief Financial Officer Tami Coleman. “They don’t do those types of increases every year, and so they haven’t perfected their math on this particular type of calculation as of yet.”

Superintendent Scott Elder said part of the problem is that APS has counselors and “other role groups on tiers.”

“These people are eligible now to have an increase in their base salary, but that was not funded that way,” he said. “So that’s a lot of the miss on the tiered funding.”

Executive Director of Budget Rosalinda Montoya said APS is currently expecting $800.7 million from the state and other revenues.

It’s anticipating $800.6 million total from the state, but isn’t counting $14.9 million because it’s earmarked for salary increases for school personnel in extended learning time or K-5 Plus programs. That funding will revert to the public education reform fund if not used.

Total operational spending is currently estimated at around $816 million, leaving a deficit of around $15.3 million. Montoya said the deficit would be around $3.7 million if not for underfunding, which she said would be “a little more manageable.”

That deficit could have been around $49.5 million, she said, if not for the “hard work” schools and departments had put in to help right-size. That included the district asking many departments to trim their spending by around 5%, moving staff around, eliminating some vacant positions and generally pruning schools’ spending by $21.9 million.

“Did we get to where we want to be? No, not exactly,” Montoya said. “But we are well on our way to building a budget knowing that we have an efficient process in place.”

State funding for 2023, she said, was based on an enrollment count of 71,461 students, compared to 72,526 in 2022.

Right-sizing for the 2023 budget, according to the presentation, may again include trimming department budgets, “more precise allocation” for all school staff and the district redoubling its efforts in student recruitment. In 2024, strategies may also include consolidating schools.

The budget will be compiled throughout May, and will go before the board for final approval on May 25. It’s due to the state Public Education Department May 27.