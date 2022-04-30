 Off-duty State Police officer shoots, critically injures person at Cabela's - Albuquerque Journal

Off-duty State Police officer shoots, critically injures person at Cabela’s

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An Albuquerque Police Department officer stretches out crime scene tape in the parking lot of Cabela’s after an off-duty State Police officer was involved in a shooting there Friday evening. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico State Police say an off-duty officer shot and injured a person Friday night at the Cabela’s in Northeast Albuquerque.

The agency said on Twitter that the officer is OK and the person was injured.

The agency did not say what led to the shooting or give anymore details.

“No customers were injured,” State Police said. “Scene is very active. More information will be released via press release.”

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to the shooting at the sporting goods and outdoor store near Jefferson and Paseo del Norte around 8:30 p.m.

He said the shooting happened outside the store and the person was critically injured.

