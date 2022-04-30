Off-duty State Police officer shoots, critically injures person at Cabela’s

New Mexico State Police say an off-duty officer shot and injured a person Friday night at the Cabela’s in Northeast Albuquerque.

The agency said on Twitter that the officer is OK and the person was injured.

The agency did not say what led to the shooting or give anymore details.

“No customers were injured,” State Police said. “Scene is very active. More information will be released via press release.”

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to the shooting at the sporting goods and outdoor store near Jefferson and Paseo del Norte around 8:30 p.m.

He said the shooting happened outside the store and the person was critically injured.