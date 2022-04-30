 'It's all just so beautiful. It feeds my soul' - Albuquerque Journal

‘It’s all just so beautiful. It feeds my soul’

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

After two years of absence, the Gathering Of Nations Powwow made its return to the Duke City at Tingley Coliseum. Pictured is Maurice Begay, 17, of Red Mesa, Utah, competing Friday afternoon. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It’s like a big, colorful, energetic reunion with thousands of family members, said Aldrick Jackson about the opening day of the 2022 Gathering of Nations Powwow, which began Friday at Tingley Coliseum and on the grounds surrounding the venue.

A member of the Navajo Nation from Dilkon, Arizona, Jackson will be competing in the Southern Straight dance category. He has been coming to the Gathering of Nations pretty regularly for about 30 years and said he missed the annual powwow, which was on hiatus for the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.

“It was a long wait,” he said. “I always look forward to it and I came even though my job didn’t approve my request for personal time off. I left anyway and just said, ‘See you guys Monday.’ ”

An estimated 2,500 to 3,000 dancers filled the floor of the cavernous coliseum during the Grand Entry, keeping beat with the loud, booming drums as feathers flared, beads bounced and gourds rattled. The spectator seating surrounding the dance floor was nearly filled to capacity.

“It was breathtaking. I had chills on my arms the whole time and it felt like time just stopped,” said Mindy Morgan, an Alaskan native of the Tlingit tribe who was visiting from San Diego, where she now lives.

This was the first time she had had an opportunity to see the Gathering of Nations and the trip “was so worth it,” she said. “I can’t wait to come back tomorrow.”

Representatives of more than 560 Native American tribes from around the United States and more than 200 Indigenous tribes from Canada were expected to be among those attending the powwow, which kicked off Thursday night with the Miss Indian World competition. Said to be the largest powwow in the world, the Gathering of Nations will continue until midnight Saturday.

It features Native American singing and dancing competitions, a horse and rider regalia parade, contemporary live music and entertainment on Stage 49, enticing food and a traders’ market offering fine art, crafts, clothing, jewelry and more.

“It’s exciting to be back,” said Gathering of Nations founder and director Derek Mathews. “Everybody’s feeling good, the energy is good. It looks like a full house. We’re going to have a good weekend.”

After two years’ absence, the Gathering Of Nations Powwow made its return to the Duke City at Tingley Coliseum. Hundreds of dancers participated in the Grand Entry at noon. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Attending her first Gathering of Nations, Anja Littlecreek, a native of Florida now living in Seattle, will be competing in the Fancy Shawl dance competition. Part Muscogee Creek, Choctaw and Chickasaw, Littlecreek said she was “having a blast” and was a bit “overwhelmed” by the spectacle. “Normally, the powwows I’ve been to at home aren’t this big.”

Katherine Howell, from Tecumseh, Oklahoma, was attending her third Gathering of Nations and was competing in the Junior Women’s Buckskin dance category. Part Comanche, Creek, Seminole and Potawatomi, Howell said what is different this year is she now has a child.

“It’s nice to get my daughter out to see what we’re about as Indian people, what we represent, and what we hold in our culture and history,” she said.

“This was like the highlight of my year, every year when I was a younger,” said Emily Littlehoop, of Alliance, Nebraska, who regularly competed as a dancer. On Friday, Littlehoop, who is part Ogallala, Lakota and Navajo, said she was content to sit in the stands and watch the action below.

“It’s still absolutely amazing to see all the dancers and the regalia, and listen to the music, and there really isn’t anything like this anywhere else,” she said.

Charlene Maes of Santa Fe said she has been attending the Gathering of Nations for years.

“I used to come with a bunch of people, but now I come by myself so I can stay as long as I want,” she said. “The colors, the dancers, the culture, it’s all just so beautiful. It feeds my soul.”

The parking lot at Expo New Mexico and the ticket office for the powwow open Saturday at 9 a.m., and the gates to the powwow grounds open at 10 a.m. The grand entry of dancers inside Tingley Coliseum begins at noon.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘It’s all just so beautiful. It feeds my soul’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'It's all just so beautiful. It feeds my soul'
ABQnews Seeker
Tribes from US, Canada dance again ... Tribes from US, Canada dance again at Gathering of Nations Powwow
2
Who's afraid of the big bad Lobo? Howard strikes ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM Lobo Andrea Howard nears the ... UNM Lobo Andrea Howard nears the end of a stellar playing career as one of the most feared hitters in college softball.
3
'We're here, and it's worse than we planned'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfires continue to spread across northern ... Wildfires continue to spread across northern New Mexico
4
Off-duty State Police officer shoots, critically injures person at ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police say an ... New Mexico State Police say an off-duty officer shot and injured a person Friday night at the Cabela's in Northeast Albuquerque. The agency said ...
5
APS budget caught in the middle, officials say
ABQnews Seeker
Officials at Albuquerque Public Schools say ... Officials at Albuquerque Public Schools say they're caught between a rock and a hard place as they try to come up with a budget ...
6
APD staffing expectations remain below budget
ABQnews Seeker
City officials have repeatedly budgeted enough ... City officials have repeatedly budgeted enough money to pay for at least 1,100 officers in the Albuquerque Police Department, something Mayor Tim Keller wants ...
7
Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine was ... A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets, in the first known ...
8
Big donations fueling NM campaigns
2022 election
Donors with ties to the energy ... Donors with ties to the energy industry — especially oil and gas — are making some of the biggest contributions to New Mexico campaigns, ...
9
Crews contain structure fires in Clovis
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters have been able to contain ... Firefighters have been able to contain multiple structure fires on Friday afternoon near Clovis. Kelsey Knight, with the Clovis City Manager's Office, said a ...