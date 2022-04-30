Ex-senator is facing disbarment

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Longtime Albuquerque attorney and former state senator Shannon Robinson is facing possible disbarment after a state disciplinary panel found he used thousands of dollars in client funds to pay his business and personal expenses.

The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday on the fate of Robinson’s license to practice law. Now age 74, Robinson has practiced law in New Mexico for more than 47 years. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.

Robinson is accused of tapping a client’s trust account of more than $47,000 – the proceeds of a financial settlement owed a client whose daughter was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in 2015.

A three-person disciplinary panel has recommended Robinson be disbarred.

Robinson’s attorney, Charles Vigil, didn’t return a phone call seeking comment on Friday. Robinson couldn’t be reached.

Robinson is seeking a deferred suspension that would allow him to continue practicing under the supervision of another attorney, according to a transcript of a state disciplinary hearing last year.

Robinson has contended that there was no evidence of any dishonest motive in his use of the money. He has admitted, however, that he didn’t segregate his clients’ funds and didn’t keep trust account records, according to court records filed in the case.

Robinson is also accused of failing to respond to repeated requests from the disciplinary counsel about the missing money.

He claimed he had a medical condition at the time and didn’t know the rules for attorneys governing trust accounts, according to court records.

In his defense, Robinson has testified he regretted how he ran his trust account and never wanted to take money from Lila Salas, or her daughter, the records show.

Salas ended up hiring another attorney in 2020 to get an accounting of the outstanding settlement money held by Robinson, and that attorney has filed a separate malpractice action against Robinson.

Robinson served in the state Legislature for 20 years representing Albuquerque’s District 17 until he lost reelection in the 2009 Democratic primary to then political newcomer Tim Keller. Keller is now mayor of Albuquerque.

Since then, Robinson has made three unsuccessful bids to win back the seat, running as a Republican in 2012 against Keller.

He twice ran against state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who was appointed to replace Keller in the Senate, but was unsuccessful in 2016 and in 2020.