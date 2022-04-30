 Sacramento outslugs Albuquerque 12-8 - Albuquerque Journal

Sacramento outslugs Albuquerque 12-8

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Sacramento

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Mariachis beanie giveaway/Bark in the Park

PROBABLES: River Cats TBA vs. Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (2-1, 4.50)

PROMOTION: Women in Sports Night/Little League Night, postgame fireworks

FRIDAY: FRIDAY: A five-run sixth inning was the difference for the Sacramento River Cats in a 12-8 win over the Isotopes in front of an announced Bark in the Park night crowd of 5,625.Isotope CF Wynton Bernard homered for the third consecutive game, though not on the first pitch of the first inning as he had done the previous two games. He was 3-for-5 with five RBIs.Sacramento leadoff hitter Lamont Wade Jr. homered and drove in four on the night. The two teams combined for 28 hits.

Box score: Sacramento 12, Albuquerque 8

Click here for updated Pacific Coast League standings.

