 New Mexico transportation chief to retire - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico transportation chief to retire

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Michael Sandoval

SANTA FE – Transportation Secretary Michael Sandoval announced his retirement Friday after a 27-year career in state government.

His departure leaves Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Cabinet with just 10 secretaries who have served in the same position throughout her administration.

Sandoval has led a key state agency that oversees highways and roads, the Rail Runner train and ports of entry. It’s one of the state’s largest departments, with 2,500 employees.

“I am deeply grateful to Mike for his many years of leadership at the Department of Transportation and his professional career in state government,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release.

Deputy Secretary Justin Reese will serve as the acting transportation secretary while the administration searches for a permanent replacement.

Sandoval said he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

“My decision to retire did not come easily,” he said. But “I believe the department is in a good place and it’s time to carve out more time for my wife, children, family, and golf.”

Lujan Grisham, who took office in 2019, has had substantial turnover among Cabinet secretaries. Thirteen of 23 positions have changed hands at least once.

The standard salary for Cabinet secretaries is $163,000 a year.

