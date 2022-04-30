 Lobo roundup: Men's golf team starts slowly at Mountain West Championship - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo roundup: Men’s golf team starts slowly at Mountain West Championship

By ABQJournal News Staff

BREMERTON, Wash. — The defending champion University of New Mexico men’s golf team is in 10th place with a 12-over 300 in Friday’s first round of the Mountain West Championship at the Gold Mountain Golf Club. Colorado State leads at 8-under.

Sam Choi led the Lobos, at No. 33 the highest ranked team in the field, shooting a 1-over 73. Bastien Amat shot 74, Brandon Shong 76, Carson Herron 77 and Matthew Watkins 79. Play continues Saturday. (Click here for scores.)

BASEBALL: At Santa Ana Star Field, visiting San Jose State (23-19, 12-10) scored five ninth-inning runs to come from behind and beat UNM (16-25, 7-15) in a wild 17-16 MWC series opener that took 4 hours, 19 minutes to play. UNM once trailed 9-2 but chipped away and then scored eight runs in the eighth inning to lead 16-12. Lenny Junior Ashby was 4-for-6, homered and drove in five runs for the Lobos, who face the Spartans again Saturday at 6 p.m.

TENNIS: In Colorado Springs, UNM (11-12) swept Boise State 4-0 at the Mountain West tourney quarterfinals and gets Utah State in Saturday’s 11 a.m. semifinals. Lobo Arda Azkara was named Co-Freshman of the Year and All-Mountain West in singles and doubles. Nicolas Prieto was also named All-Mountain West in doubles.

SOFTBALL: Host New Mexico (25-20, 5-11) fell 11-1 in five innings to UNLV (33-11, 11-5) in league play; Andrea Howard’s first-inning sacrifice fly drove in the Lobos’ lone run.

