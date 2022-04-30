 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
CATRON COUNTY

No. 652

IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF Brad Pomeroy, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Michelle Pomeroy has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent, Brad Pomeroy. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date if the first publication of this published notice to creditors or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative, Michelle Pomeroy, at: 4144 W. Woodridge Dr., Glendale, AZ 85308 or filed with the Probate Court of Catron County, New Mexica, located at: 100 Main St., Reserve, NM 87830.

Journal: April 29, May 6, 13, 2022

