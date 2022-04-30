Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2022-00808

NUSENDA FEDERAL

CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

v.

ROBERT D. ROBISON III,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT

To Defendant Robert D. Robison III.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to recover money due from a Credit Card.

That unless you respond to the Complaint within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Name, address, and phone number of Plaintiff’s attorney: Wainwright and Associates, P.A., 800 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite 100, Albuquerque, NM 87102, 505-842-1313.

WITNESS the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, on 4/25/2022.

KATINA WATSON

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Catherine Chavez

Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 29, May 6, 13, 2022