M’tucci’s bringing Roman concept to Nob Hill

The long-dormant Kellys Brew Pub in Nob Hill will soon be showing signs of life with M’tucci’s readying to open their new location in the former brewery this month.

“It’s gonna be full of life and energy and that was really our goal from the beginning was just to really bring something here that could be transformative for this area and build on what was already here,” said John Haas, M’tucci’s Restaurants’ managing partner.

M’tucci’s Bar Roma, at 3222 Central SE, opens Wednesday.

Haas said the restaurant’s menu and its name was inspired by a company trip to Rome.

During the trip, Haas and several employees got the chance to sample local foods for menu inspiration, which will feature classic Roman dishes like aglio e olio, a pasta made with olive oil and garlic, cacio e pepe ravioli, and dishes with octopus.

M’tucci’s Bar Roma executive chef Damien Lucero said traditional ingredients used in Roman cooking, like artichokes, will be sprinkled throughout the menu.

Though the restaurant is focusing part of the menu on Roman fare, entree items available at other locations will make an appearance.

Haas said the new restaurant’s menu will emphasize small dishes and charcuterie options that will be assembled at a central charcuterie station by a specialized chef.

“There will be a chef out here that works and does all of the charcuterie, puts out some cold appetizers, desserts, and if you’re sitting here, obviously he’ll pass it to you,” Haas said. “… Our idea was really to focus on the charcuterie side and I mean that’s obviously a big part of Italian culture, not just in Rome.”

Aside from the menu, the newly renovated 9,500-square-foot restaurant also took inspiration from Rome with the outdoor seating area and arch motifs throughout the building, Haas said.

“I think we try to pull on kind of some old things, old architecture things, like putting in these archways and you’ll see a lot of archways throughout it,” he said.

He said the patio, which can seat around 130 people, will be full of greenery to create an al fresco dining area to “make it more of a park and less of a parking lot.”

The new restaurant also features a near 100-foot-long bar which seats about 40 people.

“We wanted to … give people a large area to go out and have drinks,” Haas said.

Austin Leard, M’tucci’s partner and beverage coordinator, said the drink menu will lean into the Italian influence by offering slightly more bitter and spirit-forward drinks than those typically seen in American bars.

Other M’tucci’s drinks, like their shrubs, will be available to order in addition to the new cocktails.

M’tucci’s Bar Roma will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit mtuccis.com.