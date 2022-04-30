 Hair restoration practice opens in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Hair restoration practice opens in Albuquerque

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Chief Operating Officer Elijah Scholer, Dr. Christopher Plaman and hair technician Ajianni Ortega at Precision Medical Hair Restoration & Aesthetics. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics, a new medical practice dedicated to helping patients with hair loss, is now open and accepting clients.

The clinic, located at 5111 San Mateo NE, opened in mid-February, and according to its founder, Dr. Christopher Plaman, is the first practice in New Mexico solely dedicated to hair loss.

Plaman, a University of New Mexico Medical School graduate, said he chose to focus on hair restoration during his residency in San Diego.

During that time, he said he came across a specialist in that area and soon realized that hair restoration patients were coming out of their procedures happier than any other patients he had seen.

“It’s … honestly a really incredible gift to be able to help people,” Plaman said. “… I saw the patients were coming in after the surgery follow-up and they were the happiest patients I’ve seen. … They felt like they were like a new person again.”

He said he decided to start his practice in New Mexico since he was raised in Albuquerque and realized there were few hair restoration options available to people in the state.

About 60% of his clients are local, but the remaining clients often come from other states, he said.

Plaman said that since a ​person’s hair is often integral to how they perceive themself, hair restoration procedures can often lead to dramatic improvements in quality of life through an increase of confidence.

He said that hair loss is more common than most people think — nearly 80% of men and about 50% of women deal with hair loss in their lifetimes and for some patients, hair loss can begin at an early age.

“We see a wide range of patients,” Plaman said. “Typically we treat adults, but a lot of times I’ll have parents come in and they’re also like ‘hey, what can I do for my teenager, and make sure that … they don’t experience the same hair loss that I have.'”

His practice uses a combination of techniques to combat hair loss like topical treatments, injectable treatments and hair transplants using a machine that utilizes artificial intelligence to select and harvest individual hair follicles.

The main machine the practice uses for hair transplant operations, the Artas iX Robotic Hair Restoration, is also the only one of its kind in all of New Mexico, according to Plaman.

Hair restoration services can range from under $100 for certain prescription medications to over $10,000 for hair transplant operations.

Plaman said consultations are free, but services are not covered by insurance.

Visit PrecisionMedicalHair.com for more information.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Hair restoration practice opens in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Hair restoration practice opens in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics, ... Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics, a new medical practice dedicated to helping patients with hair loss, is now open and accepting clients.
2
M’tucci’s bringing Roman concept to Nob Hill
ABQnews Seeker
The long-dormant Kellys Brew Pub in ... The long-dormant Kellys Brew Pub in Nob Hill will soon be showing signs of life with M'tucci's readying to open their new location in ...
3
From politics to puppy delivery: Nonprofit leader charts unconventional ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sara Lister thinks kids are much ... Sara Lister thinks kids are much more fun to be around than adults, and she should know.
4
Legal Notices-Non-government
ABQnews Seeker
STATE OF NEW MEXICO IN THE ... STATE OF NEW MEXICO IN THE PROBATE COURT CATRON COUNTY No. 652 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Brad Pomeroy, DECEASED NOTICE TO ...
5
'It's all just so beautiful. It feeds my soul'
ABQnews Seeker
Tribes from US, Canada dance again ... Tribes from US, Canada dance again at Gathering of Nations Powwow
6
ABQ drug pipeline suspect nabbed
ABQnews Seeker
Apprehension made at U.S.-Mexico border on ... Apprehension made at U.S.-Mexico border on FBI warrant out of NM
7
Ex-senator is facing disbarment
ABQnews Seeker
Shannon Robinson accused of using client ... Shannon Robinson accused of using client funds for personal expenses
8
SFPD: Men caught trying to sell back stolen paintings
ABQnews Seeker
The art, which was intended for ... The art, which was intended for a book, is worth $30,000
9
New Mexico transportation chief to retire
ABQnews Seeker
Sandoval ending 27-year career in state ... Sandoval ending 27-year career in state government