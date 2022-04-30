Hair restoration practice opens in Albuquerque

Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics, a new medical practice dedicated to helping patients with hair loss, is now open and accepting clients.

The clinic, located at 5111 San Mateo NE, opened in mid-February, and according to its founder, Dr. Christopher Plaman, is the first practice in New Mexico solely dedicated to hair loss.

Plaman, a University of New Mexico Medical School graduate, said he chose to focus on hair restoration during his residency in San Diego.

During that time, he said he came across a specialist in that area and soon realized that hair restoration patients were coming out of their procedures happier than any other patients he had seen.

“It’s … honestly a really incredible gift to be able to help people,” Plaman said. “… I saw the patients were coming in after the surgery follow-up and they were the happiest patients I’ve seen. … They felt like they were like a new person again.”

He said he decided to start his practice in New Mexico since he was raised in Albuquerque and realized there were few hair restoration options available to people in the state.

About 60% of his clients are local, but the remaining clients often come from other states, he said.

Plaman said that since a ​person’s hair is often integral to how they perceive themself, hair restoration procedures can often lead to dramatic improvements in quality of life through an increase of confidence.

He said that hair loss is more common than most people think — nearly 80% of men and about 50% of women deal with hair loss in their lifetimes and for some patients, hair loss can begin at an early age.

“We see a wide range of patients,” Plaman said. “Typically we treat adults, but a lot of times I’ll have parents come in and they’re also like ‘hey, what can I do for my teenager, and make sure that … they don’t experience the same hair loss that I have.'”

His practice uses a combination of techniques to combat hair loss like topical treatments, injectable treatments and hair transplants using a machine that utilizes artificial intelligence to select and harvest individual hair follicles.

The main machine the practice uses for hair transplant operations, the Artas iX Robotic Hair Restoration, is also the only one of its kind in all of New Mexico, according to Plaman.

Hair restoration services can range from under $100 for certain prescription medications to over $10,000 for hair transplant operations.

Plaman said consultations are free, but services are not covered by insurance.

Visit PrecisionMedicalHair.com for more information.