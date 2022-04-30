 Credit union opens branch at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center campus - Albuquerque Journal

Credit union opens branch at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center campus

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Eagle president and CEO Marsha Majors and Indian Pueblo Cultural Center president and CEO Mike Canfield cut the ribbon at the credit union’s new branch at Avanyu Plaza. (Courtesy of Indian Pueblo Cultural Center)

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union has a new location with the opening of its Avanyu Plaza branch at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Campus.

The opening, at 2500 12th St. NW, marks the credit union’s ninth branch, according to a spokesperson with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

“We are very excited about our new Avanyu Plaza location,” U.S. Eagle CEO and president Marsha Majors wrote in a statement announcing the opening. “It is very close to several of our select employer groups, and the location is ideal due to its accessibility.”

Founded in 1935 in Downtown Albuquerque, U.S. Eagle has since grown to include nine branches in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Farmington with assets of about $1.3 billion, according to a spokesperson.

The branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. An ATM is available 24 hours a day.

For more information, call 505-342-8888.

