 Northern NM blaze now approaching 100,000 acres

Northern NM blaze now approaching 100,000 acres

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

The skies in Las Vegas, N.M., were dark from smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burning in the Gallinas Canyon on Friday, Explosive growth prompted more evacuations on Friday . (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The team battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has come to dread Fridays, and for good reason.

A week ago Friday, massive winds set off explosive growth as the Calf Canyon Fire merged with the Hermits Peak Fire into what was then a 42,000-acre blaze.

Over much of the following week, crews began getting their arms around the raging beast — and then came another Friday when extreme winds again caused the fire to explode and burn another 30,000 acres in the course of a day.

Fire officials say the blaze has grown to more than 97,000 acres.

“We were watching the fire march about a mile every hour,” Jayson Coil, an operations section chief for the team battling the fire, said during a Saturday morning briefing.

The explosive growth had State Police officers and other members of law enforcement frantically banging on doors and telling people to flee their homes in areas not previously believed to be in play. Students at the United World College in Montezuma and residents in areas like Los Vigiles, a small community just outside Las Vegas, N.M., were among told to leave on Friday afternoon. At about midnight, homes in the Mineral Hills area were being evacuated.

“We couldn’t see the fire yesterday and then late at night it appears that part of the fire that continued to grow through the night collapsed and sent a lot of embers out and caused some significant fire growth to the south,” Coil said.

In Mora County, crews worked throughout the day and night to put out multiple spot fires on the southwest side of Ledoux, he said, describing it as “a heck of a firefight.”

Among the priorities for the team on Saturday, Coil added, is mitigating the new threat for Las Tusas, Manuelitas, Cañoncito and the Sapello area. He said they’re working to protect structures in that area.

More than 1,000 people are fighting the blaze, which has already destroyed 166 homes in San Miguel County. Authorities say they probably had more then 20 dozers and crews battling the fire Friday night. Coil praised those crews, saying they made good decisions on the fly with limited information in chaotic environments.

“Crews would disengage when there … was an immediate threat to their life and then as soon as that threat passed they would reengage, and that happened all across the fire yesterday multiple times,” he said. “It’s going to be easy when we tally this to look at the loss in acres, the loss in watershed, the loss in homes, but there was a lot of wins yesterday there was a lot of saves as they were out there working in that country.”

