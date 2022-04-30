 Briefcase: State Land Office names new hires - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: State Land Office names new hires

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

State Land Office has made two recent hires.

Joey Keefe has been hired as assistant commissioner of communications. Albuquerque-born Keefe previously managed communications at New Mexico Wild, a statewide nonprofit focused on public land policy at the state and federal levels. He also served as communications director for New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. Keefe has also held communications positions for private companies, local government agencies and various political campaigns.

Francesca Di Palma has been hired as the director of constituent services. Santa Fe-born Di Palma most recently worked for U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez as a field representative and constituent services representative. Before that, she performed similar roles in the office of retired U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. She also has experience in political field organizing and community outreach.

