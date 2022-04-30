 Briefcase: Transportation provider names regional vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Transportation provider names regional vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Gary Zelenak

Gary Zelenak has been named regional vice president of Pilot Freight Service’s new southern border region, which consists of Albuquerque, El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, Phoenix, San Diego and its Mexico operations. Zelenak joined Pilot in 2015, after starting his career with Eagle USA Air Freight, Expeditors International, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Trans-Expedite and DM Morgan. He has been instrumental in growing stations and has been a large part of the recent success of Pilot’s El Paso station. Pilot Freight Services is a full-service transportation and logistics provider with 96 locations throughout North America, including one in Albuquerque.

