Briefcase: Tech leader named NM small business person of the year

Joy Colucci, owner and chief executive officer of Metis Technology Solutions Inc., has been named New Mexico’s 2022 small business person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Founded in 2011, Metis is a woman-owned small business providing science and engineering services to government customers including NASA, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force. Metis employees work on space missions including the Artemis Moon Landing missions, the James Webb Space Telescope program and the Astrobee autonomous robots servicing the International Space Station. After its relocation to New Mexico in 2014, Metis has grown from 20 employees to more than 150, and increased its annual revenue more than 10 times. Colucci will be among those recognized on Thursday during SBA’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit.