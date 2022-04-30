 Briefcase: Tech leader named NM small business person of the year - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Tech leader named NM small business person of the year

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Joy Colucci

Joy Colucci, owner and chief executive officer of Metis Technology Solutions Inc., has been named New Mexico’s 2022 small business person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Founded in 2011, Metis is a woman-owned small business providing science and engineering services to government customers including NASA, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force. Metis employees work on space missions including the Artemis Moon Landing missions, the James Webb Space Telescope program and the Astrobee autonomous robots servicing the International Space Station. After its relocation to New Mexico in 2014, Metis has grown from 20 employees to more than 150, and increased its annual revenue more than 10 times. Colucci will be among those recognized on Thursday during SBA’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit.

 

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: Tech leader named NM small business person of the year

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: Tech leader named NM small business person of ...
Outlook
Joy Colucci, owner and chief executive ... Joy Colucci, owner and chief executive officer of Metis Technology Solutions Inc., ...
2
Briefcase: Transportation provider names regional vice president
Outlook
Gary Zelenak has been named regional ... Gary Zelenak has been named regional vice president of Pilot Freight Service's new southern border region, which consists of Albuquerque, El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, ...
3
Briefcase: State Land Office names new hires
Outlook
State Land Office has made two ... State Land Office has made two recent hires.
4
West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic
ABQnews Seeker
Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly ... Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly revamped outpatient rehabilitation clinic.     ...
5
Employee should keep quiet about health info gossip
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss ... Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss and his family go to the same church that I do. One day after Sunday Mass, I overheard ...
6
New audit structure too early for firm results
ABQnews Seeker
In 2015, Congress passed a law ... In 2015, Congress passed a law creating a new structure to handle partnership tax audits.
7
Credit union opens branch at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center ...
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union has ... U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union has a new location with the opening of its Avanyu Plaza branch at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Campus. ...
8
Hair restoration practice opens in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics, ... Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics, a new medical practice dedicated to helping patients with hair loss, is now open and accepting clients.
9
M’tucci’s bringing Roman concept to Nob Hill
ABQnews Seeker
The long-dormant Kellys Brew Pub in ... The long-dormant Kellys Brew Pub in Nob Hill will soon be showing signs of life with M'tucci's readying to open their new location in ...