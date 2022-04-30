PBS special looks at the why and how of New Mexico’s wildfires

Fires are raging throughout New Mexico – displacing many residents.

While the “normal” fire season doesn’t begin until summer, forecasters’ fears are realized with a handful of fires already affecting the ecosystem.

“It’s really scary,” says Laura Paskus. “We’ve been pretty lucky. I know that I’m not the only one who is watching what is going to happen. I think it’s devastating how early our fire season started.”

Paskus is a driving force behind the New Mexico PBS series, “Our Land: New Mexico’s Environmental Past, Present and Future.”

At 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Paskus takes a look at why and how the fires started. The hour-long special will air on New Mexico PBS.

Paskus explores the reasons behind this year’s devastating and early fire season.

The special dives into the concerns about the ability as a country to support – and recruit – the federal wildland firefighters on the front lines of these disasters.

It will also include information on why fire season is becoming longer and scarier; how to protect your home and community; how the federal wildland firefighting force is being challenged; how the impacts of fires last far past when the flames are extinguished; and how communities can look toward the future.

“Our Land” began airing in 2017 on New Mexico in Focus. The series covers extensive and diverse environmental issues.

Paskus says prescribed burns that were scheduled now can’t be done for a few years.

“Hermit’s Peak (Fire) started as a prescribed burn,” she says. “I’m sure a lot of New Mexicans feel wary about that. New Mexicans are children of drought and as the drought carries on, we have longer, scarier fire seasons.”

The special encompasses a bunch of content that Paskus and crew had already pulled together. Some of the material has already aired.

“The thing we can do is provide context and resources by looking at things more of a big picture,” she says. “That’s what we’re trying to do with this special.”

Progress is being made on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties.

The New Mexico Environment and Health departments said that wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality and road visibility in the areas of the fires.

On Tuesday, the Forest Service closed parts of the Santa Fe National Forest due to the Cerro Pelado Fire, which began 7 miles east of Jemez Springs on April 22.

Jemez Falls Campground and Las Conchas picnic area are included in the closure.

Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak Fire is located in Mora and Colfax counties and has burned more than 54,000 acres.

There are dozens of wildland firefighters battling the blazes across New Mexico.

Paskus was surprised by what wildland firefighters had to say about their profession.

“The conditions they face,” she says. “They are not only working on individual fires, but an entire fire season. It’s crazy hours and low wages. The fact (is) that labor force is struggling and the federal agencies can’t fill those jobs. I take it for granted that when there’s a fire, these firefighters show up. I never really understood the extent of the stress that each individual takes on. We’re not taking good care of these people and they need all the support they can get.”

Paskus is aiming for the special to educate viewers on fires in New Mexico.

“I hope that people get the resources that they need to fire-proof their homes and communities,” she says. “I hope that people recognize that we have changed our planet. We have to adapt to this new world.”

ON TV

“The Longest Season: An Our Land Wildfire Special” will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.