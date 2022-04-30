 PBS documentary looks at the 1928 St. Francis Dam Disaster in LA - Albuquerque Journal

PBS documentary looks at the 1928 St. Francis Dam Disaster in LA

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

St. Francis Dam, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. (Courtesy of UC Riverside, Library, Water Resources Collections and Archives)

There’s a lesson to be learned within each moment – including disasters.

This is what Erika Bsumek, associate professor of history at the University of Texas, Austin, teaches in many of her classes.

She teaches about the St. Francis Dam Disaster in Los Angeles in 1928.

“I think the reasons we should know about it is that it teaches us a lesson about humans,” she says. “How we have this unyielding faith to solve our problems. The main thing is that we learn from it so it doesn’t happen again.”

Ruins following the collapse of the St. Francis Dam. (Courtesy of Ryan Quinn)

Bsumek is featured in the American Experience documentary, “Flood in the Desert,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

The documentary tells the story of just before midnight on March 12, 1928, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, as one of the biggest dams in the country blew apart, releasing a wall of water 20 stories high.

Ten thousand people lived downstream.

The St. Francis Dam Disaster not only destroyed hundreds of lives and millions of dollars’ worth of property; it also washed away the reputation of William Mulholland, the father of modern Los Angeles, and jeopardized larger plans to transform the West.

A self-taught engineer, the 72-year-old Mulholland had launched the city’s remarkable growth by building both an aqueduct to pipe water 233 miles from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and the St. Francis Dam, to hold a full year’s supply of water for Los Angeles.

The collapse of the St. Francis Dam was a colossal engineering and human disaster that might have slowed the national project to tame the West.

Engineer William Mulholland with a surveyor’s scope, circa 1908-1913. (Courtesy of University of Southern California Libraries/California Historical Society)

But within days, a concerted effort was underway to erase it from popular memory.

The documentary outlines the events leading up to the 1928 disaster.

On a November morning in 1913, 40,000 Angelenos gathered to celebrate the opening of the Los Angeles Aqueduct. One of the wonders of the modern world, it would bring enough water for 2.5 million people to the outskirts of Los Angeles. It also supplied almost all the electricity for the city. With clean power and abundant water, the city’s residents were poised to build a bright new life.

The mastermind behind the aqueduct was Mulholland.

But the settlers at the source of LA’s water in the Owens River Valley were deeply angry about how the city had secretly bought up their land and water rights. As Los Angeles prospered, their water was almost completely gone, and their farms and towns withered.

In the early 1920s, Southern California was suffering through years of drought, and the aqueduct flow had been cut in half. If Los Angeles was to avoid shortages, Mulholland saw no option but to take even more water from the Owens Valley. The anger there grew ever deeper and provoked citizens to act. They dynamited sections of the aqueduct, opened up valves to release water and demanded reparations. A long and violent conflict ensued, which became known as “California’s Little Civil War.”

Bsumek says the disaster isn’t really taught outside of engineering and architecture classes.

“There’s a genius behind it all,” she says. “Humans are so amazing and we can come up with the ability to do so many things. Technology has helped us and we have trial runs before something is built. We’ve learned from this disaster. I always refer people to look up all the dams in your state. Overall, our nation’s dams get a D. That’s not good infrastructure and needs to be looked at further.”

