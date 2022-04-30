 'I'll Be You' full of exciting twists and unique twins - Albuquerque Journal

‘I’ll Be You’ full of exciting twists and unique twins

By Donna Edwards / Associated Press

“I’ll Be You” by Janelle Brown

Although Sam and Elli Logan are identical twins, their personalities are drastically different. Sam loves the spotlight and has a knack for acting. Elli would rather blend into a crowd and just go to school like a normal kid. But with a secret signal they switch places, embodying each other and escaping themselves, if only for a little while.

Janelle Brown’s fifth book, “I’ll Be You,” follows the twins from early childhood, when they are scooped up as Hollywood child actor commodities and made into minor stars, to their 30s, when Sam is a barista with no acting future struggling to stay sober and Elli is a picture of modest success with a husband, a house and a small florist business.

Gone are the days when Sam and Elli would switch places. In fact, the two haven’t spoken in a year, since Sam last relapsed and finally crossed the line with Elli, leaving their already frayed connection undeniably severed. But when Elli’s weekend retreat turns into a week and then longer – leaving her newly adopted 2-year-old with their parents and telling them to ask Sam for help – Sam knows something is wrong.

Reading Brown’s novel is like eating potato chips: Though there’s little nutritional value, it’s addictively flavored and, after you’ve started, hard to stop until it’s all gone. Generously sprinkled with witty word choice and tasty twists, “I’ll Be You” is a page-turner in spite of itself.

The breaks are meant to add suspense but often fall short. Minor inconsistencies pop up here and there which, although not important enough to impact the plot, are enough to chip at the suspension of disbelief required for a tale as dramatic as “I’ll Be You.” It’s not the kind of novel meant for analysis, rather the kind to read on the beach and pass the time snacking away on it.

Brown’s intriguing characters and plot compensate for the novel’s shortcomings. Sam’s and Elli’s voices are just as unique as their personalities. The storyline gets to a point that must surely be almost the climax, almost the end, but the book is only half-read and abruptly takes a turn with yet another shocking reveal before plunging into Part 2.

These twists have solid set-ups, so the reveals are effective and believable with only a slight stretch of the imagination. The choice to go along with whatever wild turn is around the corner is made easier because each one is so interesting and exciting, they’re worth exploring despite any outlandishness.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘I’ll Be You’ full of exciting twists and unique twins

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Before the UFO, Roswell was part of the story ...
Arts
It was businessman Van C. Smith ... It was businessman Van C. Smith and his partner Aaron Wilburn who in 1869 helped stack the adobe bricks that would become the city's ...
2
PBS special looks at the why and how of ...
Arts
The hour-long special 'The Longest Season: ... The hour-long special 'The Longest Season: An Our Land Wildfire Special' will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, on New Mexico PBS.
3
PBS documentary looks at the 1928 St. Francis Dam ...
Arts
The American Experience documentary, 'Flood in ... The American Experience documentary, 'Flood in the Desert,' premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
4
West End Productions coming down with a case of ...
Arts
West End Productions will open their ... West End Productions will open their version of the show on Thursday, May 5, at the North Fourth Art Center. It runs through May ...
5
Tree of heaven a remarkably resilient plant
Arts
A tree of heaven spreads quickly ... A tree of heaven spreads quickly by suckers, as well as self-sowing lots of wind-borne seeds soon after flowering
6
Book looks at the 'Hidden History' of the New ...
Arts
To help the reader better grasp ... To help the reader better grasp the plethora of information, author Jim Wagner divided the book into two volumes.
7
Remembering the sacred areas of NM’s road shoulders
Arts
Local author investigates the culture of ... Local author investigates the culture of roadside memorials in the north of the state
8
'I'll Be You' full of exciting twists and unique ...
Arts
The twists have solid set-ups, so ... The twists have solid set-ups, so the reveals are effective and believable with only a slight stretch of the imagination
9
22 NM artists juried into watercolor exhibition
Arts
The 47th Annual Western Federation of ... The 47th Annual Western Federation of Watercolor Societies 2022 Exhibition will take place at EXPO New Mexico from May 6-June 4.