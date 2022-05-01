 Speak Up! Readers unhappy about Run for the Zoo, Locksley, NCAA golf - Albuquerque Journal

Speak Up! Readers unhappy about Run for the Zoo, Locksley, NCAA golf

By ABQJournal News Staff

SURPRISE, SURPRISE … “The numbers are down for Run For the Zoo.” The registration fees have skyrocketed, while the swag disappeared in 2019. Where did the corporate sponsors go?

— Fixed income runner

WHILE AT DIFFERENT ends of the spectrum, both Mike Locksley and Rocky Long (I hate to use their names in the same sentence) left UNM to have success coaching elsewhere. The common denominator between the two coaches, and every other coach who has coached here, is that coaching at UNM is a very difficult gig. There is no football tradition here, terrible fan support, and recruiting talent is a major challenge. It’s an impossible task, but we fans, year after year, continue to hope for a miracle.

— Bob. UNM Area

AD NUNEZ, another mystified Lobo, must now call a technical foul on NCAA for its dismissive, insulting refusal to allow UNM to play in the upcoming Albuquerque (women’s golf regional). I call upon you, Sir, to protest vehemently on behalf of UNM and our dedicated Coach Jill Trujillo and her hard-working team. … Our university and our community cannot take these insults passively; what has occurred is a travesty of injustice to UNM that cannot be ignored or allowed to go unprotested please.

— Fan of All UNM Athletic Teams

