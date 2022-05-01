 Lobo sports roundup: Men's tennis reaches league tourney final - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo sports roundup: Men’s tennis reaches league tourney final

By ABQJournal News Staff

For those of you needing good news from University of New Mexico spring sports, there is men’s tennis.

The Lobos defeated Utah State 4-3 at the Mountain West Championshp Saturday in Colorado Springs and advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. final against either top seed Nevada or No. 4 San Diego State with an automatic NCAA Tourney bid at stake.

UNM (11-12) rallied from a 3-1 deficit with singles wins by Georgio Samaha, Arda Azkara and Jan Pucalka. The latter at No. 4 singles needed a third set with all participants moving to that court to watch. Pucalka had three aces and another service winner to prevail 2-6, 6-0, 7-5. It was the first Lobos victory over these Aggies in three meetings this season.

MEN’S GOLF: In Bremerton, Washington, defending champion and No. 33 New Mexico improved in round two, but isn’t in the hunt to repeat at the Mountain West meet. The Lobos shot 3-under 285 Saturday but are 9-over through two rounds, in eighth place among 11 teams and 31 strokes behind leader and 22-under Colorado State.

Sam Choi leads the Lobos at 1-under 143 (73-70). The final round is Sunday.

SOFTBALL: At Lobo Field, UNLV (34-11, 12-5) picked up where it left off Friday with a six-inning 16-6 rout of UNM (25-21, 5-12) on Saturday in game two of the three-game league set. The finale is noon Sunday as UNM, which lost 11-1 Friday, looks to avert the sweep.

Lobo freshman Emma Bramson went 2-for-2, and Andrea Howard homered in a 1-3 performance that included a walk and a strikeout. Amber Linton (11-11), took the loss, though five of the 12 runs she allowed over 4⅔ innings were unearned.

TRACK AND FIELD: At Stanford, California, Elise Thorner and Adva Cohen had personal best times at the Payton Jordan Invitational on Friday night to begin the New Mexico track & field team’s final regular season weekend.

In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Elise Thorner finished in 9 minutes, 32.42 seconds. She already came in as No. 2 on the NCAA DI national qualifying list.

In the 5,000, Adva Cohen finished in 15:26.48, beating her previous best of 15:29.51. She is ranked No. 7 on the qualifying list for this event.

The Lobos also sent a group of athletes to compete Saturday at Fresno State.

BASEBALL: At Santa Ana Star Field, UNM fell 17-16 to San Jose State Friday night. Game two of the three-game series was set for late Saturday, and the final is noon Sunday.

Friday, the Lobos fought back from a 9-2 deficit and, with an eight-run eighth-inning uprising led 16-12 going into the top of the ninth. But the Spartans rallied for five runs and shut down the Lobos in their half. The loss went to Riley Egloff (5-5), charged with the final three Spartan runs.

Lenny Junior Ashby had a big offensive night for UNM — 4-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs.

Home » From the newspaper » Lobo sports roundup: Men’s tennis reaches league tourney final

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Lobo sports roundup: Men's tennis reaches league tourney final
College
For those of you needing good ... For those of you needing good news from University of New Mexico spring sports, there is men's tennis. The Lobos defeated Utah State 4-3 ...
2
Lobo roundup: Men's golf team starts slowly at Mountain ...
College
The defending champion University of New ... The defending champion University of New Mexico men's golf team is in 10th place with a 12-over 300 in Friday's first round of the ...
3
Who's afraid of the big bad Lobo? Howard strikes ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM Lobo Andrea Howard nears the ... UNM Lobo Andrea Howard nears the end of a stellar playing career as one of the most feared hitters in college softball.
4
Commentary: Locksley continues to live well after bad breakup ...
College
The Mike Locksley Era at the ... The Mike Locksley Era at the University of New Mexico was a disaster. But things have worked out well for him since. The Washington ...
5
UNM sports notes: Men's golf begins defense of league ...
College
The New Mexico men's golf team ... The New Mexico men's golf team begins the defense of its Mountain West Championship Friday at the 7,115-yard, par-72 Olympic Course at the Gold ...
6
Lobo women's signee Joaquim has size, versatility
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team has added the rebounder/post defender it needed ...
7
Former Aggie Bradish to make major league debut Friday ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle ... Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish is tabbed to make his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles against Boston. He becomes the ...
8
Aggie women, Lobo pair earn way to NCAA Albuquerque ...
College
The NCAA Albuquerque Regional for women's ... The NCAA Albuquerque Regional for women's golf won't lack New Mexico flavor when the t ...
9
UNM celebrates its best academic work by athletes
College
  The University of New Mexico ...   The University of New Mexico annual Lobo Scholar-Athlete Banquet returned after a two-year COVID hiatus with a festive affair at the UNM Student ...