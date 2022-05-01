Lobo sports roundup: Men’s tennis reaches league tourney final

For those of you needing good news from University of New Mexico spring sports, there is men’s tennis.

The Lobos defeated Utah State 4-3 at the Mountain West Championshp Saturday in Colorado Springs and advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. final against either top seed Nevada or No. 4 San Diego State with an automatic NCAA Tourney bid at stake.

UNM (11-12) rallied from a 3-1 deficit with singles wins by Georgio Samaha, Arda Azkara and Jan Pucalka. The latter at No. 4 singles needed a third set with all participants moving to that court to watch. Pucalka had three aces and another service winner to prevail 2-6, 6-0, 7-5. It was the first Lobos victory over these Aggies in three meetings this season.

MEN’S GOLF: In Bremerton, Washington, defending champion and No. 33 New Mexico improved in round two, but isn’t in the hunt to repeat at the Mountain West meet. The Lobos shot 3-under 285 Saturday but are 9-over through two rounds, in eighth place among 11 teams and 31 strokes behind leader and 22-under Colorado State.

Sam Choi leads the Lobos at 1-under 143 (73-70). The final round is Sunday.

SOFTBALL: At Lobo Field, UNLV (34-11, 12-5) picked up where it left off Friday with a six-inning 16-6 rout of UNM (25-21, 5-12) on Saturday in game two of the three-game league set. The finale is noon Sunday as UNM, which lost 11-1 Friday, looks to avert the sweep.

Lobo freshman Emma Bramson went 2-for-2, and Andrea Howard homered in a 1-3 performance that included a walk and a strikeout. Amber Linton (11-11), took the loss, though five of the 12 runs she allowed over 4⅔ innings were unearned.

TRACK AND FIELD: At Stanford, California, Elise Thorner and Adva Cohen had personal best times at the Payton Jordan Invitational on Friday night to begin the New Mexico track & field team’s final regular season weekend.

In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Elise Thorner finished in 9 minutes, 32.42 seconds. She already came in as No. 2 on the NCAA DI national qualifying list.

In the 5,000, Adva Cohen finished in 15:26.48, beating her previous best of 15:29.51. She is ranked No. 7 on the qualifying list for this event.

The Lobos also sent a group of athletes to compete Saturday at Fresno State.

BASEBALL: At Santa Ana Star Field, UNM fell 17-16 to San Jose State Friday night. Game two of the three-game series was set for late Saturday, and the final is noon Sunday.

Friday, the Lobos fought back from a 9-2 deficit and, with an eight-run eighth-inning uprising led 16-12 going into the top of the ninth. But the Spartans rallied for five runs and shut down the Lobos in their half. The loss went to Riley Egloff (5-5), charged with the final three Spartan runs.

Lenny Junior Ashby had a big offensive night for UNM — 4-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs.