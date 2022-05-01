 McGruder says she'll return to Lobos next season - Albuquerque Journal

McGruder says she’ll return to Lobos next season

By Ken Sickenger/Journal Staff Writer

University of New Mexico women’s basketball player Shaiquel McGruder will return to the Lobos for her super senior season. McGruder announced her plans Saturday night via Twitter.

McGruder, a 6-foot-1 forward, was an All-Mountain West selection last season, averaging 14.2 points per game and leading UNM in field goal percentage (60.8%), rebounds (7.2 per game), steals (66) and ranking second with 49 blocks. She has twice been named to the MWC’s all-defensive team.

“Shai is a major contributor for our team and I’m glad to have her back,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. “If she’s not the preseason player of the year in the Mountain West, she’ll be close. She’s a big piece of the puzzle for us.”

McGruder joins twins LaTora and LaTascya Duff, who previously announced they will return as super seniors next season. McGruder’s return gives UNM eight returning players, two transfers (Amaya Brown and Hulda Joaquim) and four incoming freshmen on its 2022-23 roster. Bradbury said UNM’s roster for next season is likely complete.

McGruder’s announcement tweet included numerous highlight clips from last season followed by a graphic with the words, “I’m back!”

