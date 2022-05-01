Study looks at needs for the young and homeless

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Researchers estimate between 1,000 to 2,300 teenagers and young adults are without stable housing in Bernalillo County, but say the numbers could be higher due to the difficulty of counting the population.

And the majority of the respondents – ages between 15 and 25 – said that, while housing would help their situation, they also need services and support in navigating life’s challenges.

“This population of young people … are maybe not engaged with their families as much, disconnected from school, disconnected from work, their outlets and opportunities to gain developmentally appropriate life skills … . How do you get a bank account, how do you get an ID, how do you maneuver these complicated systems?” said Brooke Tafoya, director of operations at New Day Youth and Family Services.

Tafoya said this is the first time a study has focused on young people in Albuquerque, and having accurate numbers of those without stable homes – even if they’re an undercount – will be helpful in getting funding and figuring out how to help the population.

It’s hard to get an accurate picture of the total number of homeless people in Albuquerque, but service providers estimate there are between 4,000 and 5,000.

The Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation, which conducted the study released this month, arrived at its estimates by counting the number of young people at different sites frequented by homeless people throughout the city over three days in the summer of 2021. Its Comprehensive Needs Assessment of Young People Experiencing Housing Instability and Homelessness in Bernalillo County was supported by the city of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, the state Children, Youth and Families Department, and administrators of community-based organizations.

Of those who completed the surveys, 270 said they had unstable housing and the researchers used two different models to estimate there are between 1,088 and 2,341 young people with unstable housing living in the city. They reported being kicked out of their home, running away, domestic or family violence, eviction, substance abuse and aging out of foster care.

Additionally, the study found those with unstable housing were more likely to report prior traumatic experiences, and poorer physical and mental health than their peers with a stable place to live.

Tafoya said the research teams have given presentations on their findings to city councilors and the city’s Department of Family and Community Services, and she hopes they can determine what types of housing and support are needed, and how to address those needs.

“It’s going to require a unified approach,” Tafoya said. “If we’re going to have a plan we all agree to, it can’t just be the city’s plan, it has to be all of our plans.”

For example, Tafoya said, she thinks it would be beneficial to have shelters geared toward those just entering adulthood. Youth shelters throughout the city offer beds only to those under 18, and young adults reported feeling unsafe or uncomfortable in large homeless shelters meant for the general population.

Tafoya said that, anecdotally, homeless adults report having come out of the juvenile justice system or state custody having experienced trauma and mental health challenges, so it would be better to address issues when people are younger.

“It makes sense that, if we can help these young people as they are entering adulthood develop the skills and support, and reduce the … ongoing trauma that they experience, their likelihood of ongoing stable housing is much greater,” Tafoya said.