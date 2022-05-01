 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING NUISANCE ABATEMENT

STAFF

Nicholas Hamm,
Hearing Officer
Sonia Gutierrez,
Administrative Officer II

For inquiries concerning this agenda, please contact Michael Gallegos at (505) 314-0383, or send written comments at least 48 hours prior to the Hearing date to Nicholas Hamm, Hearing Officer, c/o Michael Gallegos at 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102 or mrgallegos@bernco.gov.

Para más información referente a esta agenda, por favor llame a Michael Gallegos, (505) 314-0383; o si quire enviar commentarios escritos es necesario entregarlos no menos que 48 horas antes de la Audiencia a Nicholas Hamm c/o Michael Gallegos en 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102, (505) 314-0350. Es necesario traer un interprete si no habla inglés.

NOTICE TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES: If you have a disability and require special assistance to participate in this hearing, please contact Sonia Gutierrez, Planning & Development Services, at (505) 314-0350 or (505) 468-7088 (TTY).
Notice is hereby given that the Nuisance Abatement Hearing Officer for Bernalillo County will hold an in person hearing in the Ken Sanchez Chambers, 415 Silver Ave SW, 1st Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering the below requests.
At least seven (7) days prior to the hearing date, the Notice of Public Hearing can be found online at: https://www.bernco.gov/bernco-media/events/
At least seven (7) days prior to the hearing date, hearing materials can be found online at:
https://bernalillocountynm.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

1. ENFC2019-1379 (E-15)
N Valley

The Bernalillo County Nuisance Abatement Officer is requesting a post deprivation hearing for property legally described as, Lot 7, Block 3, Swanson Gardens Addn, located at 6431 Franciscan St NE, zoned M-H, and containing approximately 0.23 acres.

2. ENFC2019-0544 (M-11)
S Valley

The Bernalillo County Nuisance Abatement Officer is requesting a post deprivation hearing for property legally described as, Tract 2, Land of Jose Alderete, located at 2009 Foothill Rd SW, zoned R-1, and containing approximately .31 acres.

3. ENFC2019-0545 (M-11)
S Valley

The Bernalillo County Nuisance Abatement Officer is requesting a post deprivation hearing for property legally described as, Westerly Portion of Tract 1, Land of Jose Alderete, located at 2013 Foothill Rd SW, zoned R-1, and containing approximately .24 acre.

Journal: March 1, 2022

