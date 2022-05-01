Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING NUISANCE ABATEMENT

STAFF

Nicholas Hamm,

Hearing Officer

Sonia Gutierrez,

Administrative Officer II

Notice is hereby given that the Nuisance Abatement Hearing Officer for Bernalillo County will hold an in person hearing in the Ken Sanchez Chambers, 415 Silver Ave SW, 1st Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering the below requests.

1. ENFC2019-1379 (E-15)

N Valley

The Bernalillo County Nuisance Abatement Officer is requesting a post deprivation hearing for property legally described as, Lot 7, Block 3, Swanson Gardens Addn, located at 6431 Franciscan St NE, zoned M-H, and containing approximately 0.23 acres.

2. ENFC2019-0544 (M-11)

S Valley

The Bernalillo County Nuisance Abatement Officer is requesting a post deprivation hearing for property legally described as, Tract 2, Land of Jose Alderete, located at 2009 Foothill Rd SW, zoned R-1, and containing approximately .31 acres.

3. ENFC2019-0545 (M-11)

S Valley

The Bernalillo County Nuisance Abatement Officer is requesting a post deprivation hearing for property legally described as, Westerly Portion of Tract 1, Land of Jose Alderete, located at 2013 Foothill Rd SW, zoned R-1, and containing approximately .24 acre.

Journal: March 1, 2022