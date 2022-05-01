Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners will meet in May 2022 to conduct the following meetings: Administrative Meeting on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.; Board of Finance Meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 4 p.m.; Administrative Meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.; Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Government Commission (ABCGC) Meeting on Thursday, May 26 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. All meetings will take place in the Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers in the Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square building located at 415 Silver Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 unless otherwise stated. A printed agenda for each meeting will be available at the customer service desk on the 1st floor at least 72 hours prior to the meeting unless it is a weekend, in which case the agenda will be available by 4 p.m. on the Friday prior to the meeting. If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing(s) or meeting(s), please contact the County Manager’s Office at (505) 468-7000 or TDD (505) 468-7088 at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats. Please contact the County Manager’s Office at either of the above numbers if a summary or other type of accessible format is needed.

Journal: May 1, 2022