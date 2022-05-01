Legal Notices-Government

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

Request for Proposal (RFP)

RFP # 38-22-NH

Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square Restaurant Concession Services

The Bernalillo County Purchasing Section of the Procurement and Business Services Department is currently soliciting Requests for Proposals for Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square Restaurant Concession Services.

A Non-Mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Local Time), at Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square located 415 Silver Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 .

Sealed Proposals will be received until 4:00 p.m. local time on June 2, 2022 . All Proposals shall be submitted electronically through the County’s eProcurement system Bonfire. A complete submittal including all forms, attachments and exhibits shall be uploaded to the eProcurement system https://bernco.bonfirehub.com/portal/

?tab=openOpportunities. Please allow a minimum of 24 hours to submit your bid.

Pertinent RFP documents can be downloaded at no cost through the purchasing website, https://bernco.bonfirehub.com/portal/?

tab=openOpportunities ; firms must be registered to download the document. If not registered, interested parties may register at https://bernco.bonfirehub.com/login .

Questions regarding the purchasing procedures shall be submitted to: Nate Hopkins , Purchasing Administrator, 415 Silver Ave SW, Procurement and Business Services Department, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, 505-448-1066 phone or e-mail, nhopkins@bernco.gov.

Journal: May 1, 2022