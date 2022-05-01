Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE TO OFFERORS

Notice is hereby given that the City of Alamogordo, New Mexico, will receive sealed proposals for “ RFP No. 2022-007 On-Call Housing Authority Unit Maintenance Services “. Proposals will be received until 3:00 P.M. June 2nd, 2022 .

Copies of RFP No. 2022-007 may be obtained at the City Purchasing Department, 2600 N. Florida Ave., Alamogordo, NM 88310. Copies are also available on the Vendor Registry website at.

https://vrapp.vendorregistry.com/Bids/View/BidsList?

BuyerId=4109b5d2-9599-4d5a-a9cf-be068013b0bc

FOR THE CITY OF

ALAMOGORDO

Barbara Pyeatt

Chief Procurement Officer

Journal: May 1, 2022