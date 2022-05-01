 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

NOTICE OF PUBLIC
LIQUOR HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to anyone wishing to comment on the applications that the City of Albuquerque Liquor Hearing Officer, Steven M. Chavez, Esq., pursuant to § 60-6B-4D(1), NMSA 1978 as amended, and § 13-2-1 Revised Ordinances, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, 1994 as amended, will hold a public hearing Via Zoom Video Conference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., for the purpose of considering the applications for a liquor license set forth hereunder.
If any persons desire to testify, participate or otherwise submit comments, please contact Donna Montoya, Liquor License Coordinator at: (505) 768-3147 or by email donna@cabq.gov at least 72 hours before the hearing.
NOTICE OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you have a disability and require special assistance to participate in this hearing, please contact Donna Montoya at least three days before the hearing date at 768-3147.
1.Liquor License/Application No.: 1226896
Applicant: Los Poblanos, LLC
Doing Business As:
Los Poblanos Distillery
Proposed Address: 1318 Fourth St., Albuquerque, NM 87107
Mailing Address: 4803 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107
The Applicant is seeking a Craft Distiller Liquor License.
Steven M. Chavez, Esq.
April 28, 2022
Liquor Hearing Officer

Journal: May 1, 8, 2022

