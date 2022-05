The City of Albuquerque Purchasing Division is seeking sealed electronic bids for the following goods and / or services by the designated times and dates:

RFB-2022-292-DMD-ED: Electrical Services for the Gibson Health Hub

Licensed Electrical Contractors for Electrical Services for the Gibson Health Hub for full-service (labor, equipment and materials.

NIGP Commodity Code:

91438, 91082, 55725

Closing Date & Time:

June 1, 2022; 4:00 PM MST

Journal: May 1, 2022