Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID

Competitive sealed bids will be received by the Owner, for

Hillcrest Park Senior Center, Clovis NM

for IFB N° 22-0309-02

Project No.:

CDBG 20-C-NR-I-01-G-06

Project: CDBG funds in the amount of $750,000 will be used in conjunction with grant funds in the amount of $4,700,000 from Aging and Long-Term Services Department and a $250,000 cash match from the City of Clovis to construct the new Hillcrest Senior Center. The Hillcrest Senior Center will be located at 1700 E. 7 Street in Clovis, Curry County, New Mexico, (Latitude 34.406130, Longitude -103.184360) in Hillcrest Park south of the City of Clovis Wellness and Aquatic Center. The facility will be approximately 16,180 square feet and will consist of a cafeteria/dining hall (approximately 5,300 square feet), a kitchen (approximately 3,830 square feet), and several office/activity spaces (approximately 7,050 square feet). The Hillcrest Senior Center will be ADA compliant and will be constructed with structural steel framing on a concrete slab and have a brick exterior. Outside the senior center will include approximately 63 total parking spaces (58 regular, 5 handicapped) and landscaping.

Sealed Bids will be received at the Purchasing Office at the Clovis City Hall located at 3

21 N.

Connelly Street, Clovis, NM 88101 until June 02, 2022, at 2 p.m. at which time bids will be opened and publicly read aloud.

Complete sets of the bidding documents may be obtained at Albuquerque Reprographics, Inc (phone):

(505) 884-0862. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend a non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference, which will be held at the Clovis Aquatic Center located at 1700 East 7th Street, Clovis, NM 88101 on May 12th at ll.a.m.

This Project is funded in whole or in part by a grant from the state of New Mexico Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program and is subject to requirements of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and the funding agency.

Purchasing Agent: Date: April 21,2022

Journal: May 1, 8, 2022