Legal Notices-Government

REQUEST for PROPOSAL Solicitation No. 22/24/P

Request for Proposals will be received electronically by the City of Santa Fe until further notice. Responses shall be electronically submitted via https://purchasing@santafenm.gov no later than 3:00 P.M.

MST/MDT, May 24, 2022 . Any proposal received after this deadline will not be accepted and/or considered. This proposal is for the purpose of procuring the following:

Financial and Compliance – Auditing Services for Fiscal Year End June 30, 2021

Attention is directed to the fact that all applicable Federal Laws, State Laws, Municipal Ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over said tem shall apply to the solicitation throughout.

The successful vendor will be required to conform to the Equal Opportunity Employment regulations.

Solicitation packets are available at the following website:

https://www.santafenm.gov/bids_rfps

Questions concerning this solicitation shall be directed to:

https://purchasing@santafenm.gov

And,

Procurement Manager

Approved for Advertisement:

/s/ Fran Dunaway, 04/27/2022

Chief Procurement Officer

Journal: April 30, May 1, 2022