Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

2122-204

NIGP COMMODITY CODES: 68087, 99080

The Board of Education,

Clovis Municipal School District , is requesting competitive sealed proposals for Weapons Detection System .

Complete RFP documents may be obtained from the Clovis Municipal School District Central Office, 1009 N Main St., Clovis, NM 88102-9000, (575) 769-4300 ext. 5815

or online at www.clovis-

schools.org .

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. MST on Friday June 10, 2022 . Sealed proposals must be delivered to:

Clovis Municipal School

District

1009 N Main St.

PO Box 19000

Clovis, New Mexico, 88102

Phone No: (575) 769-4300

A Virtual Pre-Proposal Conference will be held at 10:00 AM (Local Time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022 via Zoom. A link for the meeting can be found within the RFP document.

Sealed proposals must be clearly marked RFP 2122-204 along with the proposer’s name and address.

It is the responsibility of the proposer to deliver the sealed proposal on the appointed date, time, and location stated herein. Late proposals will not be accepted.

The Clovis Municipal Schools Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and/or cancel this solicitation or Request for Proposals in its entirety.

Carlos Molina

Chief Procurement Officer

Journal: May 1, 2022